Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Churu: The Gateway To Thar

This tiny little yet important gem of the painterly expanses of the Shekhawati region attracts art lovers

Churu: The Gateway To Thar
Churu is located near the shifting sand dunes of the Thar Desert Annalucia / Shutterstock.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 11:08 am

Churu has also been a popular religious destination because of the deeply venerated Salasar Balaji Temple of Lord Hanuman. The painted havelis here are definitely worth a visit and will leave you pretty impressed. Founded in 1620 CE by the Nirban Rajputs, Churu was a part of Bikaner before India became independent. Churu was reconstituted as a separate district in 1948. It’s also known for its extreme temperatures, with the mercury soaring to 50˚ in summers and dropping to 0˚ in winters.  

The serene Kothari Haveli at Churu
The serene Kothari Haveli at Churu

Things to see in Churu 

Related stories

Hands of Life: Rajasthan’s Age Old Craft of Puppetry

Sambhar: The Salty Marshes of Rajasthan

A Drive To Protect India’s Original Culinary Heritage In Rajasthan

Kothari and Surana Havelis 
Of all the havelis that dot Churu, the ones built by the Kothari and Surana merchants are the most distinctive. Do check out the Malji ka Kamra, near the bus stand, which has statues of women with wings and angels. Initially built as a guest house, the haveli soon turned into a hub for artists. It stands as a fine testament of Italian and Shekhawati styles of architecture. The Heritage Walk route from Malji ka kamra to Nagarsree offers immersive insights to the town’s rich offerings. The Surana Double Haveli, is known for its many windows. It was built in 1870 CE and houses the Hawa Mahal, known for its 1111 doors and windows. The Bagla Haveli is also worth a dekko. 

Salasar Balaji Temple, Churu
Salasar Balaji Temple, Churu Govind Jangir /Shutterstock

Shri Shantinath Bhagwan Temple 
This beautifully restored temple will leave you amazed with its attractive interiors which feature beautiful wall paintings and glass work. The temple is lit with colourful lights and is bedecked with impressive chandeliers. Other highlights of the temple include its stunning Portuguese tiles and chequered flooring. 

Sethani Ka Johara 
Built by the wife of billionaire Bhagwandas Bagla, one of the wealthiest merchants of Shekhawati, the Sethani ka Johara reservoir was a part of a relief project started to tackle the famine of 1899-1900. Today, the beautiful reservoir serves as a great place for birding. It is said that the water of the reservoir has not dried even once till date.

Salasar Balaji Temple 
Dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the Salasar Balaji Temple or Salasar Dham is one of the most visited temples in Rajasthan. Every year, grand fairs are organised at the temple on Chaitra and Ashwin Poornima. The temple is constructed using white marble and floral patterns mark the interior
 

Tags

Travel Churu Rajasthan Rajasthan Tourism Rajasthan Travel Bikaner Travel And Tourism Sector India Heritage Shekhawati Architecture
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Quitriam Finance (QTM), Terra (LUNA) And Cronos (CRO) Could Surprise Many Investors With 20X Gains 

Quitriam Finance (QTM), Terra (LUNA) And Cronos (CRO) Could Surprise Many Investors With 20X Gains 

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action