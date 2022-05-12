Churu: The Gateway To Thar

Churu has also been a popular religious destination because of the deeply venerated Salasar Balaji Temple of Lord Hanuman. The painted havelis here are definitely worth a visit and will leave you pretty impressed. Founded in 1620 CE by the Nirban Rajputs, Churu was a part of Bikaner before India became independent. Churu was reconstituted as a separate district in 1948. It’s also known for its extreme temperatures, with the mercury soaring to 50˚ in summers and dropping to 0˚ in winters.

The serene Kothari Haveli at Churu

Things to see in Churu

Kothari and Surana Havelis

Of all the havelis that dot Churu, the ones built by the Kothari and Surana merchants are the most distinctive. Do check out the Malji ka Kamra, near the bus stand, which has statues of women with wings and angels. Initially built as a guest house, the haveli soon turned into a hub for artists. It stands as a fine testament of Italian and Shekhawati styles of architecture. The Heritage Walk route from Malji ka kamra to Nagarsree offers immersive insights to the town’s rich offerings. The Surana Double Haveli, is known for its many windows. It was built in 1870 CE and houses the Hawa Mahal, known for its 1111 doors and windows. The Bagla Haveli is also worth a dekko.

Salasar Balaji Temple, Churu Govind Jangir /Shutterstock

Shri Shantinath Bhagwan Temple

This beautifully restored temple will leave you amazed with its attractive interiors which feature beautiful wall paintings and glass work. The temple is lit with colourful lights and is bedecked with impressive chandeliers. Other highlights of the temple include its stunning Portuguese tiles and chequered flooring.

Sethani Ka Johara

Built by the wife of billionaire Bhagwandas Bagla, one of the wealthiest merchants of Shekhawati, the Sethani ka Johara reservoir was a part of a relief project started to tackle the famine of 1899-1900. Today, the beautiful reservoir serves as a great place for birding. It is said that the water of the reservoir has not dried even once till date.

Salasar Balaji Temple

Dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the Salasar Balaji Temple or Salasar Dham is one of the most visited temples in Rajasthan. Every year, grand fairs are organised at the temple on Chaitra and Ashwin Poornima. The temple is constructed using white marble and floral patterns mark the interior

