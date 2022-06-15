Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Bar Bank: A Food Truck Carnival In Mumbai

Bar Bank is merging the ambience of a carnival with delicious meals, and makes sure your eating out experience goes beyond the ordinary

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 4:01 pm

Move over restaurants and take a chance at food trucks, especially when they offer global cuisines, and can fit everyone’s requests. In a city like Mumbai, where you can barely stand on the sidewalk without being shoved, a new age concept is — for the first time — bringing a space that will give you the kick of a carnival while savouring gourmet delicacies. 

Bar Bank is merging the ambience of a carnival with delicious meals, and will make sure your eating out experience goes beyond one cuisine, one dish, and one drink. Variety is the key to everything, especially great dining experiences, and this is the best way to enjoy an experience out of home. With a 55,000 square feet space in Powai and 11,000 sq feet in Juhu, Bar Bank is one of the biggest food truck park in India that makes it possible to have utmost fun with gourmet food. Imagine hot, fresh dishes and cuisines from different chefs in a beautiful open air space, with games, music, and colours around you. With the best of Mexican, Asian, Japanese, and QSR restaurants, Bar Bank is trail blazing the way forward for dining, and it's under the sky. 

From the founder of The Bar Stock Exchange (TBSE), Mihir Desai, who created alcohol’s relationship with technology, comes a banking app for booze. Tech, swipe, fun. Bar Bank serves alcohol with the help of an app-based bank, where one can order after opening an account on the Bar Bank App. Their cocktails are one of a kind, and change seasonally, so you’ll always have something new to try. Being an open air restaurant also makes Bar Bank pet friendly, so if you want to bring along your furry friend, this is your place to be! Many food trucks with various cuisines, six handcrafted ice creams including everyone’s favourite Mahabaleshwar’s strawberry and cream among other flavours, a cocktail menu with 17 specially curated cocktails, a cool vibe, and quality time that includes your pet — all in all, an Instagrammable day out. After the kind of grim days we’ve seen, what does one need more than this kind of colour, really? 

Bar Bank currently has one operational outlet in Mumbai in Juhu, and will soon be operational in Powai as well. 

