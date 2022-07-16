Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

An Ayurvedic Vacation For Elephants

Did you know that the southern Indian state of Kerala not only offers a variety of natural healing treatments for humans but for elephants too?

At the Punnathoor Kotta elephant yard of Guruvayoor Temple
At the Punnathoor Kotta elephant yard of Guruvayoor Temple Abie Davies / Shutterstock.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 4:05 pm

The pilgrim town of Guruvayoor (also Guruvayur), less than 100km from Kochi (Cochin), is known for its temple dedicated to Krishna. The deity is referred to as Lord Guruvayurappan. The central shrine within the sprawling temple complex is said to have been rebuilt in the mid-17th century. Like many temples in south India, this temple too has its own elephants which participate in various temple rituals and festivities.

While all temples take the upkeep of their respective herds of elephants seriously, Guruvayur Devaswom has taken it up a notch higher by holding a month-long rejuvenation therapy for these gentle giants. For a month during the monsoon, the elephants do not participate in festive parades or processions but rest within the Punnathoor Kotta; this old fort owned by a local ruler was bought by the temple committee in 1975 as a sheltering yard for the temple elephants. Interestingly, the Punnathoor Kotta is now headed by a woman. CR Lejumol is the first woman manager of the elephant yard in its 47-year old history.

Guruvayoor temple elephants get a month-long break from work during the monsoon
Guruvayoor temple elephants get a month-long break from work during the monsoon AjayTvm / Shutterstock.com

During this whole month (July 17 to August 16 this year), the elephants will be given plenty of rest, special baths, and specially prepared nutritious diet containing Ayurvedic medicines. The ceremonial bathing of the elephants attracts a lot of local visitors. So if you are in the region during this time, a visit to the temple’s elephant yard could be on your travel bucket list.

Information: The nearest airport is at Kochi (about 80km away by road). Guruvayoor railway station is about 15 minutes’ walk away from the temple. 

Related stories

Monsoon Travel: The Flowery Meadows of Kaas

Buses To Ancient Cities And Forts: 5 Film Locations That You Can Experience As A Traveller

Planners To Postcards: 10 Best Gift Ideas For Travel Addicts

Tags

Travel Explore Kerala Elephants Guruvayoor Temple Guruvayur Punnathoor Kotta Monsoon Festivals
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest