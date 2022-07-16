An Ayurvedic Vacation For Elephants

The pilgrim town of Guruvayoor (also Guruvayur), less than 100km from Kochi (Cochin), is known for its temple dedicated to Krishna. The deity is referred to as Lord Guruvayurappan. The central shrine within the sprawling temple complex is said to have been rebuilt in the mid-17th century. Like many temples in south India, this temple too has its own elephants which participate in various temple rituals and festivities.

While all temples take the upkeep of their respective herds of elephants seriously, Guruvayur Devaswom has taken it up a notch higher by holding a month-long rejuvenation therapy for these gentle giants. For a month during the monsoon, the elephants do not participate in festive parades or processions but rest within the Punnathoor Kotta; this old fort owned by a local ruler was bought by the temple committee in 1975 as a sheltering yard for the temple elephants. Interestingly, the Punnathoor Kotta is now headed by a woman. CR Lejumol is the first woman manager of the elephant yard in its 47-year old history.

Guruvayoor temple elephants get a month-long break from work during the monsoon AjayTvm / Shutterstock.com

During this whole month (July 17 to August 16 this year), the elephants will be given plenty of rest, special baths, and specially prepared nutritious diet containing Ayurvedic medicines. The ceremonial bathing of the elephants attracts a lot of local visitors. So if you are in the region during this time, a visit to the temple’s elephant yard could be on your travel bucket list.

Information: The nearest airport is at Kochi (about 80km away by road). Guruvayoor railway station is about 15 minutes’ walk away from the temple.