After 2 Years, China Lifts Travel Ban For Indian Professionals

The wait is finally over. After two years, China lifts covid-19 travel bans on Indian professionals and families working in different parts of the cities. Due to Beijing’s Covid-19 visa ban, Indians were stuck at home. The lifting of the travel ban also includes foreign nationals and their family members, and they can head back to the country to work too.

Along with this, China is also on its way to working on Indian students visas who are studying in Chinese universities. They have been wanting to re-join Chinese colleges and universities to attend in-person classes.

According to a notification provided by the Chinese Embassy, “The family members of Chinese citizens and foreigners with Chinese permanent residence permit going to China for family reunion or visiting relatives. The family members include spouse, parents, spouses parents, grandparents and grandchildren.”

For tourism and other private purposes, the visa application continues to be suspended. Only professionals and their families are allowed.

Visas are being processed for foreign nationals and their family members who are a part of diplomacy, engage in official activities in China or are a part of humanitarian work. Visas are also given to people who have their family members in critical condition and at funerals. This is an application for foreigners with permanent Chinese residence permits.

At present, China hasn’t yet announced plans to start the flight facilities between the countries. Only diplomats of both countries are travelling via costly third-country flight routes.

China is allowing students from neighbouring countries to attend college. Students are from counties like Pakistan, Thailand, Solomon Islands and Sri Lanka.