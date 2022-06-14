6 Perfect Camping Getaways From Bengaluru

The art of going camping is to blend into nature and cut loose from the monotony of mundane life. The mindbending traffic and the fast pace of life in Bangalore means its inhabitants are always on the lookout for a quick getaway. Finding a laidback job in this IT city might be tough, but not a weekend holiday. All around the outskirts of India's 'Silicon Valley' are hills and lush forests that offer numerous options for a break.

With all the safety precautions and social distancing norms in place, it makes perfect sense to do a camping trip with your friends or family. You could just pack a sleeping bag and spend a couple of nights under the night sky to get rejuvenated. You don't need to spend on a hotel, nor do you have to be bothered with checking if a hotel or resort or homestay is following impeccable safety and hygiene protocols. A tent is your cheap ticket to scenic sites. The stargazing is free too.

Savandurga

Savanadurga -a view of the lake Shutterstock

Nearly 70 km away from the city lies the picturesque Savandurga. Located on the Ramanagaram-Magadi Road, it is known for granite cliffs and abundant potential for adventure. Comprising of Bilidurga and Karidurga hills, the place carries historical importance from the Hoysala Empire period. The monolithic Savandurga hill is a near-perfect site for camping offering views of the village and the lake. The hills are open for exploration. Trekking, rappelling, high rope traversing are some adventures you can indulge in.

Ramanagara

This hilly terrain with great views on all four sides is was one of the sites where the cult movie Sholay was shot. Its rugged topography and barren landscape have made Ramanagara a hotspot for adrenaline junkies. You can either choose to enjoy the views while finding your way up during the day or pull off a fun-filled night trek under the moon. This idyllic destination lies just 50 km outside Bangalore and its proximity to the city makes it all the more attractive.

Sakleshpur

With the views of lush green Western Ghats in the backdrop, Sakleshpur is an enticing location for campers. At a distance of 220 km from Bangalore, this small town has a scenic setting of meadows, and hills covered in coffee plantations. Spread over a vast area, Sakleshpur is listed as one of the 18 most diverse spots for exotic flora and fauna the world. It is one of those locations where one can camp anywhere and wake up to a good view. These misty hills are perfect for long walks, jeep safaris, trekking, and biking, all set up by local tour guides.

Kunti Betta

Kunti Betta is a small hill near the Pandavpura town in Mysore. Located at a distance of around 130 km from Bangalore, this is a long drive. Once you have reached the Kunti Betta hill base, climb up a stairway before starting the actual trek to the top. A bare mountain with hardly any trees or springs on the way, the hills are almost free from wildlife. One can set up tent almost anywhere and wake up to a magnificent view of the sunrise.

Masinagudi

Nestled on the foothills of the alluring Nilgiri mountains, Masinagudi is an ecological paradise. This small hill station is located over the borders of the Mudumalai National Park in Tamil Nadu and the Bandipur National Park in Karnataka. At a distance of 245 km, it is the longest destination on the list. A long scenic drive ahead lies this land of hills, forests, and streams hosting multiple endangered species of flora and fauna. One can camp at any quaint spot of choice and wake up with spectacular views of the sun rays making their way through the trees accompanied by birdcall. You can also stay at a treehouse here.

Doddamakali

Situated on the banks of river Cauvery, Doddamakali is a peaceful getaway from the chaos of the city. At a distance of 130 km from Bangalore and 6 km from Bheemeshwari Fishing Camp, Doddamakali has charming meadows and a small riverside beach. It's an untapped heaven for those who like to be in the midst of wilderness. The area is ideal for birdwatching, and even a quiet bonfire under the night sky.