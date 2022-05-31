6 Indie Bookstores Across India To Order Your Books from

Books are a constant support through the thick and thin in our lives. If you have been busy and miss the occasional trips to favourite bookstores, browsing, and returning with a new stash, turn to these independent bookstores who will deliver books to your doorstep. The best part is the carefully curated collections. You will be hardpessed to find these books at mainstream stores.

Walking Bookfairs

Initially based out of Bhubaneshwar in Odisha, Walking Bookfairs is the brainchild of Akshaya Bahibala and Satabdi Mishra. With a mission to popularise Indian writings and instil love for books in all, the duo set out with books in their backpacks and did door-to-door visits in the small towns of Koraput district in Odisha. Today Walking Bookfairs is spread over 20 states across the country, with Bangalore being an important hub. The bookstore is a cosy place with a carefully curated collection that gets updated on a regular basis. In these trying times, they have partnered with Swiggy to deliver books to your doorstep. Their ‘book mobile’, a library and bookstore on wheels, has also been on the go and has covered over 35,000 km to deliver books to everyone. Head to their social media page for more information.

May Day Bookstore

This Delhi-based left wing book store was launched on May Day, (May 1) in 2012. The space they occupy in Shadi Khampur in west Delhi is pretty unique. Attached to a community space which was earlier used by numerous theatre companies, you can easily spend time at the quaint space and enjoy plays, shows, music gigs, and even indulge in conversations with fellow readers. Head to their website to place orders online.

Champaca Bookstore

This Bangalore-based bookstore is also a library and a café providing the ideal setting to spend a lovely afternoon with your favourite book. Don’t worry if you cannot head there, you can easily subscribe on their website and get your books delivered all across the country. You can order from their latest collection, and avail a number of great offers as well.

Earthcare Books

This Kolkata bookstore located on the bustling Middleton Street is a cosy space with a rustic, earthy feel. Much of their collection features around nature, the environment, sustainable food, and eco-friendly living. Books by renowned environmentalist and conservationists can be found here. Their collection has everything from comics, fiction, non-fiction and books for children as well. Head to their website to place your order. More here.

Rachna Bookstore

Nestled amidst the spectacular Himalayas in the city of Gangtok, Rachna Books is every bibliophile’s paradise. Apart from an amazing collection, this independent publishing house also hosts readings, slam poetry events, storytelling sessions, open mics, musical gigs, and other events. Head to their website to browse through the virtual shelves and subscribe for their latest collection. And check out their Instagram page for information on ordering books. More here.

Seagull Books

Along with their online store, this award-winning publishing house has a store in Bhawanipore in Kolkata, which is open now. They are letting you download some of their books, for free. Head to their website to see how, and check out their latest collections and ordering options.