5 Useful Apps For Travellers Who Like To Use Public Transport

Travelling could be your one true passion but it can get troublesome when you try to commute in an unknown city. Here's where apps come in - you can look forward to easier travelling options and better commuting alternatives.

We picked 5 relevant ones that a traveller can use to ease transport issues in a city.

Tukxi

The Kerela-based autorickshaw tracking app is ready to extend from its headquarters in Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram. In an autorickshaw prominent country, this app makes your life easier by connecting the rider to the nearest auto stand rather than an individual driver, thereby reducing the chances of ride cancellation by 5%.

How to use: Tap to request a ride. Enter your destination and get to know your fare. Get Tukxi driver and vehicle details and watch your Tukxi coming to your doorstep, guide him if necessary. Hop in, share your trip with your loved ones and pay through cash or any online mode of payment.

More here.

Available on Android and Apple devices.

Chalo

Based in Mumbai, the Chalo app is a free live bus tracking app that has now reached up to 23 cities across the country. The app allows user mobile ticketing, live tracking buses, and online bus pass generation. Through smart cards or E-wallets, the passengers can also recharge, purchase and renew bus tickets and passes.

How to use: Open the app and choose out of 9 languages – English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. Select a city and enter a destination to track a bus near you, book a ticket for it or get a pass issued.

More here.

Available on Android and Apple devices.

Jugnoo and Trainman

In collaboration with the IRCTC approved app Trainman, Jugnoo plans to provide an update in the current app for passengers to separately book to and fro autorikshaws from the railway station helping travellers in getting an assured means of commute to their hotel rooms in a new city. The app feature is under development and would be available in 35 cities across the country.

More here and here.

Jugnoo and Trainman both are currently available on Android and Apple devices.

Redrail

Speaking of innovations and updates, popular bus booking site Redbus has come up with an update, Redrail, in collaboration with IRCTC. You can now book train tickets through the same app. Redbus already has a loyal customer base due to accurate and confirmed bus booking. After the introduction of Redrail, travellers get yet another reliable option for train ticket confirmation.

How to use: Login and click on the Redrail icon. Add location, destination and travel dates to book a train ticket.

More here.

Available on Android and Apple devices

The New BMTC App

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has launched a digital pass system on a pilot basis that will allow passengers to purchase daily, weekly, and monthly passes online. They are also working with Namma Metro in Bangalore to issue National Common Mobility Cards.

More here.