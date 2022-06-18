5 Romantic Getaways Perfect For The Rains

The Hills Are Alive

Waiting in anticipation at the prospect of getting a long-awaited travel fix this monsoon? The quaint little hill town of Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh was developed as a conval-escence centre for the adjoining cantonment of Sabathu. And just as tranquil Kasauli helped many a soldier find his fighting form again all those years ago, the same invigorating climes today enable tired urbanites to head back to their offices refreshed after a weekend of divine relaxation. Old colonial-era houses dot the town, the gorgeous Christ Church stands tall and bright, orchards, pretty gardens and verdant pine forest all around...Kasauli is a dream destination. Kasauliwallas, protective of their town, have set up a Society for Protection of Kasauli that has indeed succeeded – thus far – in keeping at bay the hideous over-development that has ruined other hill stations. A hill paradise, for there are few destinations that are as close to home, and as soothing.

For a quick guide to Kasauli, check here and here.

Coorg: Coffee and Conversations

Lush evergreen landscapes, excellent weather, and picture-perfect coffee plantations make this hill station an ideal romantic destination. It can get a bit chilly around evenings, perfect for curling up under a blanket with a cup of coffee, and talking into the night. Blessed with picturesque scenery dotted with vast coffee plantations, Coorg is a perfect monsoon destination. During the rainy season, the Abbey and Jog waterfalls flow in their full might creating a mesmerising canvas. With lush green jungles and waterfalls all around, Coorg is also a dream destination for those who love trekking in the rain.

Take the Flower Trail

Go on a trek to the Valley of Flowers - the magical place where a million wildflowers bloom. In 1931, mountaineer Frank S Smythe and his colleagues, including the legendary mountaineer Eric Shipton, chanced upon a valley on their way from a successful expedition to climb Kamet, and were mesmerised —“It was impossible to take a step without crushing a flower. The Bhyundar Valley was the most beautiful valley that any of us had seen. We... remembered it afterwards as the Valley of Flowers.” In 1937, Smythe returned to the valley to climb, explore and collect flowers and seeds. His reminiscences were published as The Valley of Flowers. The name stuck. Till 1982, the Bhyundar Valley was home to people who populated its hills, rivers and forests with stories about deities and fairies, and used its meadows as summer grazing grounds for animals. Then, it was declared a national park, out of bounds for locals who now had to run guesthouses and dhabas. Today it is a part of the larger Nanda Devi National Park and is also a Unesco World Heritage Site. The notified area of 87.5sq km lies above 10,500ft and is under snow from November to April. The valley contains a range of altitudes and vegetation; just 19sq km is the kind of fecund meadow land that tourists have access to. It’s a breathtakingly beautiful trek to this place, with immense mountains, snowy backdrops, a gushing river and incredible greenery as you cross the Alaknanda, meet its tributary — the Bhyunder — and walk along it. After 5—6 hours, you reach the settlement of Ghangharia, which is the overnight halt for the valley.

Read more about it here.

Hideout at Thachi Valley

If you are looking for a quiet vacation in the Himalayas, you might want to try the stunning Thachi Valley. Quaint mountain towns, thick forests and towering peaks, Himachal Pradesh is a paradise if you are looking at immersing yourself in the best of nature. However, most people head to the usual spots in the state (think Dalhousie, Rohtang, Manali or Spiti). Some of the more adventurous travellers have stumbled across beautiful, lesser known valleys which are ideal for a quick escape into the lap of nature. Such is the case with Himachal’s uncovered gem – Thachi Valley. Also known as 'apple county' because of its numerous orchards, the valley is located in the Seraj region of the Mandi district. A two-hour bus ride away from Aut will take you past expansive apple orchards and fields of maize. The most popular trek here is the one that leads to Chanjwala Peak. It is a long stretch but is dotted with multiple other tourist spots where you can lounge around for a while.

Cardamoms and Tea at Gavi

Part of an eco-tourism belt developed by the Kerala Forest Development, Gavi is nearly 100 km drive from Pathanamthitta. Although the drive may be difficult in patches, the route is very scenic. The area in and around Gavi is known for its green hills and valleys (including shola forests), cascading waterfalls, tea gardens and cardamom plantations. Accompanied by a local guide, explore the forest here, which is home to a large number of bird species as well as large mammals such as the Indian elephant and Nilgiri Tahr. You have to obtain prior entry permission from the forest department and pay for entry and camera. Check if boating has restarted in the Kochupamba Lake. There are jungle camps in the vicinity of Gavi or you may stay in Pathanamthitta.