5 Glamping Resorts For The Luxurious Traveller In You

Let’s face it. Not everyone wants to rough it out with an adventurous hike and sleep in tents that may (or may really not) be the best, especially if you’ve managed to barely keep it together. If vacation for you translates to experiencing the outdoors without compromising on luxury, glamping, as glamorous camping is called, may just be the thing for you.

With curated experiences, luxurious and well-equipped camps and all the creature comforts you could ask for, these glamping resorts will make you forget your run of the mill opulent hotel rooms and enjoy the countryside, hasslefree.

The Bison, Karnataka

The Bison, Karnataka The Bison

Situated at the confluence of the Bandipur and Nagarhole National Parks, right on the scenic shores of the Kabini River, what is not to love about The Bison, a spectacular glamping resort that never fails to charm. Its rustic African-style tents offer a beautiful balance of luxury amidst wilderness. With all the amenities sorted, you can head out for fantastic game rides, midnight boat tours or simply curl up on the cosy deck and gaze into the never-ending forest line as the sun sets. For luxury unparalleled, book The Little Bison, which comes with the creature comforts of a personal valet, private bonfires, dinners and everything under the starry sky.

Sujan Jawai Leopard Camp, Rajasthan

Sujan Jawai Leopard Camp Sujan

While the leopard enjoys a solitary stroll at night, away from the din of human settlements, Pali’s Jawai Bandh is witness to a beautiful symbiotic relationship that exists between people and wildlife. And there is no better place to enjoy a stroll with the charismatic Rabari herdsmen and immerse yourself in the local culture of the land, than at Sujan Jawai. With just ten tented suites,Sujan redefines responsible luxury in the wilderness. Founders Anjali & Jaisal Singh designed the space using a muted palette of grey, black and white ensuring the camp is at one with the sheer natural beauty it resides within. Open air dining, wilderness drives, and a luxurious spa treatment to boot, it doesn’t get much better.

Elsewhere, Goa

Elsewhere, Goa https://www.aseascape.com/

Away from the crowded beaches and cacophonous clubs, discover a Goa that will stay with you for a long time. Enter Elsewhere , a boutique retreat that sits snuggly between a beach and a salty creek and offers the best of Goa’s scenery. Three idyllic tents, rightly called the Otter Creek tents, face the creek, which runs parallel to the sea where tranquillity, peace and purity prevail. With a stunning sit-out and a bamboo jetty that hangs over the creek, Elsewhere is your personal oasis in this stunning state.

Orchard, Rajasthan

Orchard in Pushkar Orchard

There is much more to see in Pushkar than the Pushkar camel fair, which draws in lakhs of visitors each year. And if you’d like to make it luxurious, go no further than the Orchard, located in the peaceful village of Ganahera. Luxuriously designed, these tents cover an area of about 590 sq. ft. each and have a living area, dressing area, beautifully appointed bedroom, a large bathroom (which is a permanent structure) and a private verandah. Sheer silk curtains separate the bedroom from the living room and dressing area. The interiors are contemporary, and the feel of Rajasthan is brought in by beautiful pieces of blue pottery and marble. Whether you want to keenly observe the busy lanes of Pushkar or have an extensive tour of Brahma temple nearby, everything can be arranged here.

Tranquil Resort, Kerala

Tranquil Resort, Kerala Tranquil Resort

Kuppamudi Estate has a rich heritage. This 126-year-old property was originally owned and run by the British plantation pioneers until they sold it to Dutch entrepreneurs after independence who ultimately sold out to Aswati Plantations. Today, this coffee and spice plantation, called the Tranquil Resort , is a favourite among discerning travellers, who love to embark on a journey of living in the yesteryears, with every accommodation an ode to the planter’s bungalows. You can live in a tree house, enmeshed with the tall trees or find solace in a verandah with a view of the lush plantation. Bird watching, cooking classes or ayurvedic massages - there is much to do at this 400-acre nature’s delight.