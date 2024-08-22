Savaari Drives India’s Adventure Revolution – Infographic On The Rise Of Adventure Tourism

Adventure tourism in India is experiencing a remarkable surge, fueled by the country's diverse landscapes. The adventure tourism industry in India is anticipated to grow at an impressive 20% annually, with a projected valuation of around US$2 billion by 2028. This growth is driven by an increasing interest in outdoor activities, enhanced infrastructure, and government efforts to promote adventure tourism. However, reaching remote adventure spots with challenging terrains can be difficult. This is where chauffeur-driven car rentals come into play. Companies like Savaari Car Rentals offer reliable transportation, allowing travellers to reach even the most remote adventure destinations comfortably. According to Savaari's customer data, 10% of monthly bookings are dedicated to adventure travel, with popular activities like paragliding in Bir Billing and surfing in Varkala. Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or serenity, having a dependable vehicle ensures you won’t miss out on the experiences that make India a top destination for adventure enthusiasts.