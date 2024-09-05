Uttarakhand Tourism’s Manaskhand Express Train

Next trip being planned by the department is called Ganga-Yamuna Express which will start from Bhopal and pick tourists from nearby locations before reaching Haridwar. This trip will cover Haridwar, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Kharsali and Hanol. The aim of this trip is to take tourists to places of importance on the course of the Holy Ganga and Yamuna rivers in the state of Uttarakhand. While Haridwar and Rishikesh are popular centers where the Holy Ganga flows, Kharsali is the winter seat of Yamunotri Dham. Another hidden gem included in this trip is the Mahasu Devta Temple at Hanol in the Jaunsar Bhawar Region. Mahasu Devta is considered to be incarnation of Lord Shiva and is revered in this region. The temple architecture is quite unique with wooden frescoes depicting folk tales.