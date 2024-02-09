Sports

WTA Abu Dhabi Open: Elena Rybakina Beats Danielle Collins To Enter Quarter-Finals

The top-seeded Elena Rybakina reached the quarter-finals at the WTA Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2024 by coming from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 against Danielle Collins on Thursday, February 9, in the United Arab Emirates. The Kazakhstan star improved to 3-1 against Collins with the two-hour, 17-minute victory. Rybakina trailed 3-2 in the second set and 2-1 in the deciding set before surviving to face Spain’s Cristina Busca, a 7-6 (1), 7-5 winner over Great Britain’s Heather Watson.