Sports

WPL: Ellyse Perry's All-Round Show Helps RCB Qualify To The Next Stage - In Pics

Royal Challengers Bangalore, riding on Ellyse Perry's best-ever bowling figures in the history of Women's Premier League, defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets to make it to the playoffs in the Women's Premier League match on Tuesday. Perry snapped six for 15 runs as RCB dismissed Mumbai Indians for 113 runs. The Australian all-rounder then struck an unbeaten 40 and shared a 76-run stand with Richa Ghosh (36 not out) to take RCB to the winning score of 115 for 3 in just 15 overs. With this victory, the Royal Challengers Bangalore finished third and qualify to the next round of the WPL 2024.

Photo Webdesk
March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
       
WPL 2024: MI vs RCB Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Royal Challengers Bangalore batters Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match against Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

Mumbai Indians bowler Shabnim Ismail reacts during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Ellyse Perry plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper Priyanka Bala stumps out Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Sophie Molineux during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Ellyse Perry celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Nat Sciver-Brunt during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

Mumbai Indians batter Hayley Matthews plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

Mumbai Indians batter Sajeevan Sajana plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

