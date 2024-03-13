Sports

WPL: Ellyse Perry's All-Round Show Helps RCB Qualify To The Next Stage - In Pics

Royal Challengers Bangalore, riding on Ellyse Perry's best-ever bowling figures in the history of Women's Premier League, defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets to make it to the playoffs in the Women's Premier League match on Tuesday. Perry snapped six for 15 runs as RCB dismissed Mumbai Indians for 113 runs. The Australian all-rounder then struck an unbeaten 40 and shared a 76-run stand with Richa Ghosh (36 not out) to take RCB to the winning score of 115 for 3 in just 15 overs. With this victory, the Royal Challengers Bangalore finished third and qualify to the next round of the WPL 2024.