WPL: Ellyse Perry's All-Round Show Helps RCB Qualify To The Next Stage - In Pics

Royal Challengers Bangalore batters Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match against Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians bowler Shabnim Ismail reacts during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Ellyse Perry plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper Priyanka Bala stumps out Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Sophie Molineux during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Ellyse Perry celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Nat Sciver-Brunt during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians batter Hayley Matthews plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians batter Sajeevan Sajana plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.