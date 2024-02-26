Hello!
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. After a remarkable fightback on Day 3, Rohit Sharma and Co will embark on their pursuit of a series-clinching victory in the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. Meanwhile, the quarter-finals of Ranji Trophy will also enter Day 4, with three games interestingly poised. In tennis, the men's singles event of Dubai Tennis Championships will get underway. Later in the evening, Delhi Capitals will take on UP Warriorz in match 4 of Women's Premier League 2024 in Bengaluru. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Monday, February 26, 2024 here. (Cricket News | Football News)
Bring A Law To Free Sports From Politicians, Bureaucrats: P Gopichand
Legendary shuttler Pullela Gopichand was extremely critical of politicians and bureaucrats running sports administration in the country, saying that the government should bring a law to ensure only professionals and people who understand sports are at the helm of affairs. Speaking during the 'News9 Global Summit', the former All England champion, who runs a badminton academy in Hyderabad producing top players said, "One legislation, I would really love to see is the government telling that we (sportspersons) are not under bureaucrats, sports administration is not under politicians. But sports is managed by professionals and people who know stuff and who are sportspersons.
"That, from a legislation point I would really want to see," said Gopichand, who is also currently the chief national badminton coach. (PTI)
Argentina's Sebastian Baez Wins Tennis Rio Open Title
Sebastian Baez won his fifth and biggest title with a 6-2 6-1 victory against his Argentine compatriot Mariano Navone at the Rio Open. The fifth-seeded Baez wasn't seriously challenged by the 22-year-old Navone, a qualifier, in the final of the clay-court tournament. Báez is the second Argentinian to lift the trophy, with Diego Schwartzman the first in 2018. (AP)
IND Vs ENG, Day 4 Action Resumes
India need 152 runs and England require wickets as action resumes in what promises to be the final day of the fourth Test match in Ranchi.
FIH Hockey Pro League
The Indian men's hockey team blanked lower-ranked Ireland 4-0 to end their home leg of the FIH Pro League campaign on a winning note on Sunday. Nilakanta Sharma (14th minute), Akashdeep Singh (15th), Gurjant Singh (38th) and Jugraj Singh (60th) were the goal scorers. Nilakanta and Jugraj got their goals from penalty corners while Akashdeep and Gurjant struck through field efforts. (PTI)
Recap From Last Night
Football action never seems to stop as Liverpool won the EFL Cup by defeating Chelsea 1-0 in the final at the Wembley Stadium. In Serie A, Lautaro Martinez scored his 100 and 101st league goal as Inter Milan thrashed Lecce to stamp their authority. In La Liga, Luka Modric scored the only goal as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 1-0.