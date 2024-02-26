Legendary shuttler Pullela Gopichand was extremely critical of politicians and bureaucrats running sports administration in the country, saying that the government should bring a law to ensure only professionals and people who understand sports are at the helm of affairs. Speaking during the 'News9 Global Summit', the former All England champion, who runs a badminton academy in Hyderabad producing top players said, "One legislation, I would really love to see is the government telling that we (sportspersons) are not under bureaucrats, sports administration is not under politicians. But sports is managed by professionals and people who know stuff and who are sportspersons.

"That, from a legislation point I would really want to see," said Gopichand, who is also currently the chief national badminton coach. (PTI)