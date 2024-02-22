Welcome to our live coverage of today's sports news and events. Lionel Messi will make his first full MLS season bow as his Inter Miami FC side take on Real Salt Lake. In cricket, Pakistan Super League action continues. Excitement grows for the Women's Premier League as Shah Rukh Khan is set to perform at the opening ceremony.

Elsewhere, th England cricket team will announce their playing XI. In F1, pre-season is underway as teams test it out with Max Verstappen still going gung-ho on the first day. In ISL, Jamshedpur FC take on East Bengal FC. Pakistan Super League action continues as Islamabad United take on Quetta Gladiators. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Wednesday, February 22 here. (Cricket News | Football News)