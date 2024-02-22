Hello!
Welcome to our live coverage of today's sports news and events. Lionel Messi will make his first full MLS season bow as his Inter Miami FC side take on Real Salt Lake. In cricket, Pakistan Super League action continues. Excitement grows for the Women's Premier League as Shah Rukh Khan is set to perform at the opening ceremony.
Elsewhere, th England cricket team will announce their playing XI. In F1, pre-season is underway as teams test it out with Max Verstappen still going gung-ho on the first day. In ISL, Jamshedpur FC take on East Bengal FC. Pakistan Super League action continues as Islamabad United take on Quetta Gladiators. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Wednesday, February 22 here. (Cricket News | Football News)
Brazil's Joao Fonseca Makes History...
...by becoming the first person born in 2006 to win an ATP Tour-level match! The 17-year-old Brazilian beat seventh-seed Arthur Fils 6-0, 6-4 at the Rio Open to achieve that feat in the midst of cheering and emotional fans.
Fonseca is likely to jump 200 spots from his current world no. 655 position in the next batch of rankings!
Advertisement
Arsenal Lose; Barca, Napoli Draw In UCL
Arsenal lost their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash against Porto by a solitary goal when Wenderson Galeno picked the ball up outside the box in the during seconds of the match and curled it past David Raya in goal. Elsewhere, Victor Osimhen scored late on as Napoli rescued a first leg draw against Barcelona in new manager Francesco Calzona's first match in charge - mere two days after he took on the role!
Advertisement
Sachin Tendulkar Plays Cricket Again...
...amidst the snowy hills in Kashmir!
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo Nets in Al-Nassr Win
Ensuring that hsi arch-nemesis did not get to hog all the limelight, Cristiano Ronaldo starred in Al-Nassr's win in the AFC Champions League round-of-16 second leg. The forward scored the second goal in a routine 2-0 win over Al-Fayha, with his team securing a 3-0 aggregate victory.
Advertisement
Srikanth Handed Tough All England Draw
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will face the top-ranked Victor Axelsen in the BWF All England Open Championships 2024 men's singles first round. Meanwhile, top-ranked pairing Satwiksiraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the men's doubles, while PV Sindhu will face Yvonne Li in the women's singles.
The competition will begin on March 12, 2024.
Messi Features In Miami Win
After missing out much of Inter Miami's pre-season, Lionel Messi featured in their season opener against Real Salt Lake, contributing in the build-up to the insurance goal in a 2-0 win. Miami scored through Robert Taylor and Diego Gomez, with Messi's run through the middle of the pitch and subsequent pass to Luis Suarez opening up the avenues for Gomez's goal late on.