Sports

World Sports Live: Lionel Messi Features In Inter Miami Win; Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of Ranchi Test

Elsewhere, Europa League and Conference League second leg fixtures get underway. In cricket, the Indian cricket team preps up for the final time before the Ranchi Test match starting on February 23. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Wednesday, February 22 here

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 22, 2024

Lionel Messi (far left) celebrates with his Inter Miami teammates. (Photo: File)

Hello!

Welcome to our live coverage of today's sports news and events. Lionel Messi will make his first full MLS season bow as his Inter Miami FC side take on Real Salt Lake. In cricket, Pakistan Super League action continues. Excitement grows for the Women's Premier League as Shah Rukh Khan is set to perform at the opening ceremony.

Elsewhere, th England cricket team will announce their playing XI. In F1, pre-season is underway as teams test it out with Max Verstappen still going gung-ho on the first day. In ISL, Jamshedpur FC take on East Bengal FC. Pakistan Super League action continues as Islamabad United take on Quetta Gladiators. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Wednesday, February 22 here. (Cricket News | Football News)

Brazil's Joao Fonseca Makes History...

...by becoming the first person born in 2006 to win an ATP Tour-level match! The 17-year-old Brazilian beat seventh-seed Arthur Fils 6-0, 6-4 at the Rio Open to achieve that feat in the midst of cheering and emotional fans.

Fonseca is likely to jump 200 spots from his current world no. 655 position in the next batch of rankings!

Advertisement

Arsenal Lose; Barca, Napoli Draw In UCL

Arsenal lost their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash against Porto by a solitary goal when Wenderson Galeno picked the ball up outside the box in the during seconds of the match and curled it past David Raya in goal. Elsewhere, Victor Osimhen scored late on as Napoli rescued a first leg draw against Barcelona in new manager Francesco Calzona's first match in charge - mere two days after he took on the role!

Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar Plays Cricket Again...

...amidst the snowy hills in Kashmir!

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo Nets in Al-Nassr Win

Ensuring that hsi arch-nemesis did not get to hog all the limelight, Cristiano Ronaldo starred in Al-Nassr's win in the AFC Champions League round-of-16 second leg. The forward scored the second goal in a routine 2-0 win over Al-Fayha, with his team securing a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Advertisement

Srikanth Handed Tough All England Draw

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will face the top-ranked Victor Axelsen in the BWF All England Open Championships 2024 men's singles first round. Meanwhile, top-ranked pairing Satwiksiraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the men's doubles, while PV Sindhu will face Yvonne Li in the women's singles.

The competition will begin on March 12, 2024.

Messi Features In Miami Win

After missing out much of Inter Miami's pre-season, Lionel Messi featured in their season opener against Real Salt Lake, contributing in the build-up to the insurance goal in a 2-0 win. Miami scored through Robert Taylor and Diego Gomez, with Messi's run through the middle of the pitch and subsequent pass to Luis Suarez opening up the avenues for Gomez's goal late on.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement