World Sports Live: Indian Women Beat Mighty Japan In Badminton Asia C'ships SF; Sumit Nagal In Bengaluru Open Last-Four Action

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The third India vs England Test in Rajkot is on everybody's radar, but the day begins with the Indian women's badminton team chasing history in its maiden semi-final appearance at the Badminton Asia Team Championships. PV Sindhu and Co have already assured themselves of an unprecedented medal, and are up against Japan for a spot in the final.

In the tennis arena, India's red-hot singles hope Sumit Nagal will take the court for his last-four match against Stefano Napolitano at the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger. Later in the evening, the Indian women's hockey team will face Australia in the FIH Pro League, and in football, Manchester City will take on Chelsea in the English Premier League. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Saturday, February 17 here. (Cricket News | Football News)