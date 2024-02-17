World Sports Live: Indian Women Beat Mighty Japan In Badminton Asia C'ships SF; Sumit Nagal In Bengaluru Open Last-Four Action

Hello And Morning!
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The third India vs England Test in Rajkot is on everybody's radar, but the day begins with the Indian women's badminton team chasing history in its maiden semi-final appearance at the Badminton Asia Team Championships. PV Sindhu and Co have already assured themselves of an unprecedented medal, and are up against Japan for a spot in the final.
In the tennis arena, India's red-hot singles hope Sumit Nagal will take the court for his last-four match against Stefano Napolitano at the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger. Later in the evening, the Indian women's hockey team will face Australia in the FIH Pro League, and in football, Manchester City will take on Chelsea in the English Premier League. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Saturday, February 17 here. (Cricket News | Football News)
Indian Women Badminton Team Rejoice After Winning The Semis
And That's History From Indian Women Badminton Team
Anmol Kharb has scripted history for India as they have reached the final of the Badminton Asia Championships, beating Japan 3-2 in the semis. What a team!
Manchester City Vs Chelsea In EPL Tonight
In what promises to be a mouth-watering affair, Chelsea visit Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the late EPL fixture. The last time these two met, it was a thrilling 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge.
Badminton Asia Championships
Mohamed Salah Could Play Against Brentford: Klopp
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could play against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said. The Egypt international has been out for a month since sustaining the injury at the Africa Cup of Nations. “Mo is back in full training, that brings him automatically in contention of course,” Klopp said Friday.
Badminton Asia C'ships, India Vs Japan
India are 1-0 down to Japan in the semis of the Badminton Asia Championships with PV Sindhu losing the 1st tie to Aya Ohori.
Six-Time Olympic Champion Sir Chris Hoy Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy has revealed that he is "optimistic, positive and surrounded by love" after coming out that he was diagnosed with cancer last year.
IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 3
Ravichandran Ashwin-sans India will look to start the day with some scalps after the English batters especially Ben Duckett blew them away.