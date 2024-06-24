Women’s PGA Championship: Amy Yang Wins First Major Title
After years of near-misses in the majors, Yang finally enjoyed the celebration she’d long sought: standing on the 18th green, doused in Champagne by her peers as a major champion. Yang closed with an even-par 72 to finish at 7-under 281. She was nearly flawless for the first 15 holes and reached 10 under for the tournament for a seven-shot lead before running into a little bit of trouble. But none of her pursuers was able to mount a significant charge.
WI Vs USA, T20 WC Live Score: Proteas Chasing 136-Run Target
In a virtual quarter-final clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa are chasing West Indies' 136-run target. This is the decisive match, as far as the second semi-final spot from Group 2 is concerned. The victors today will join England in the last four from the group.
Sports News Today LIVE Updates, June 24, 2024
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The Super Eights stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 nears its end, with India set to take on Australia in a blockbuster evening clash that will help decide the semi-finals line-up. In football, the continental championships are on in full flow, with United States defeating Bolivia at Copa America and Spain, Italy both set to take the field later tonight at Euro 2024. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Monday, June 24, 2024 right here.