WI Vs BAN: Rain Plays Spoilsport In West Indies’ First T20 Against Bangladesh At Windsor Park

Bangladesh were at 105/8 with Shakib Al Hasan top-scoring with 29 when the umpires decided no play would be possible. The same venue will host WI vs BAN second T20 on Sunday.

Nicholas Pooran and Mahmudullah speak to match officials before the start of first WI vs BAN T20. Twitter (Windies Cricket)

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 9:50 am

Showers forced a premature end to the first T20 between West Indies and Bangladesh at a refurbished Windsor Park. A wet outfield delayed the start for 100 minutes and reduced the match to 16 overs per side. (More Cricket News)

After play was halted in the eighth over, the match was reduced to 14 overs each. Bangladesh, made to bat first, got only 13 overs when a shower interrupted play again. But that was enough for officials to call a washout with the ground flooded in sunlight.

Bangladesh were 105-8. Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 29, and every West Indies bowler got a wicket, led by Romario Shepherd with 3-21. The game was the first cricket international at Windsor Park since it was rebuilt after being severely damaged in 2017 by a hurricane.

The same venue will stage the second game on Sunday. The third and last T20 is scheduled for Thursday in Providence, Guyana.

