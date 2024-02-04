As January transitioned February, three of the nascent year's biggest tournaments raced toward their respective conclusions. The Africa Cup of Nations, the AFC Asian Cup, and the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup produced their semi-finalists after a lengthy elimination process that saw some of the best teams fall on the threshold of triumph. (Sports News)
In a slightly lower stakes setting, India initiated their second Test battle with England, aiming to level the series after going a game behind in Hyderabad. At the time of writing, India had set England their target and were preparing to defend the total for a win in Visakhapatnam.
Here's a brief look at what happened in the week that has passed.