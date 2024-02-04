Cricket

The big story of the week was India's progress to the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-finals, with Uday Saharan and Co booking their place in the last four on the back of a perfect record - one of only two sides to do so.

Having reached the Super Six stage without a single blemish to their record, India beat New Zealand and Nepal comprehensively to make it five wins in five and reach the semi-finals as the group winners. In the semis, India will face hosts South Africa, whose only loss in the competition was a DLS-hit reverse against England in the first group stage.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Australia will contest the other semi-final, after the former escaped the Super Six round by winning a nail-biter against Bangladesh.

Back home, the India national senior team began their second Test match against England in Visakhapatnam, aiming to level the series. The Men in Blue shone with the bat, especially young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a double ton in the first innings to help his side ramp up a mammoth score. Shubman Gill added a ton in the second innings, allowing India to set England a target of 399.