Sports

Week In Review, Jan 29 To Feb 4, 2024: India Cruise To U-19 World Cup Semis; AFCON, Asian Cup Set Up SF Ties

Three of the early-year tournaments wound down toward their inevitable conclusion, with the Africa Cup of Nations, the AFC Asian Cup, and the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup producing their respective semi-finalists

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 4, 2024

India colts celebrate their win over USA in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Courtesy: ICC

As January transitioned February, three of the nascent year's biggest tournaments raced toward their respective conclusions. The Africa Cup of Nations, the AFC Asian Cup, and the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup produced their semi-finalists after a lengthy elimination process that saw some of the best teams fall on the threshold of triumph. (Sports News)

In a slightly lower stakes setting, India initiated their second Test battle with England, aiming to level the series after going a game behind in Hyderabad. At the time of writing, India had set England their target and were preparing to defend the total for a win in Visakhapatnam.

Here's a brief look at what happened in the week that has passed.

Cricket

The big story of the week was India's progress to the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-finals, with Uday Saharan and Co booking their place in the last four on the back of a perfect record - one of only two sides to do so.

Having reached the Super Six stage without a single blemish to their record, India beat New Zealand and Nepal comprehensively to make it five wins in five and reach the semi-finals as the group winners. In the semis, India will face hosts South Africa, whose only loss in the competition was a DLS-hit reverse against England in the first group stage.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Australia will contest the other semi-final, after the former escaped the Super Six round by winning a nail-biter against Bangladesh.

Back home, the India national senior team began their second Test match against England in Visakhapatnam, aiming to level the series. The Men in Blue shone with the bat, especially young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a double ton in the first innings to help his side ramp up a mammoth score. Shubman Gill added a ton in the second innings, allowing India to set England a target of 399.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Duckett on the third day of the second Test in Visakhapatnam. - AP Photo/Manish Swarup
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Report: Shubman Gill Hits Ton, India Set 399-Run Target For England

BY PTI

Advertisement

Football

The usual action aside, the last week of January and the first week of February witnessed the Africa Cup of Nations and the AFC Asian Cup declare their four semi-finalists - and in enthralling fashion, to say the least!

Over in Ivory Coast, the hosts scraped through to the next round with an outstanding last-gasp win over Mali. They were joined by South Africa, who beat Cape Verde on penalties, DR Congo, who eased past Guinea, and Nigeria, who beat Angola by a goal to nil.

Meanwhile, in Qatar, IR Iran beat tournament favourites Japan in one of the most significant results of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Iran scored twice after going behind to book their place in the semi-finals opposite Qatar, who overcame Uzbekistan on penalties to reach the penultimate stage.

In the other section, Jordan reached the Asian Cup semi-finals for the first time, courtesy of their victory over Tajikistan. South Korea booked their place in the last four alongside Jordan by coming from a goal down to defeat Australia.

Advertisement

Others

The Indian tennis team travelled to Pakistan for a historic Davis Cup qualifiers tie after six decades. They beat the hosts with relative ease to move into the next round of the competition.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna became the highest-ranked player in men's doubles tennis on the back of his superb victory in Melbourne.

Back home in Bhubaneswar, the Indian women's hockey team lost back-to-back Women's FIH Pro League ties, first against China by two goals to one, and then the Netherlands by a three-one scoreline.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement