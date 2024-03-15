Sports

UEFA Europa League: Mohamed Salah Guides Liverpool Into Quarter-Finals - In Pics

Star player Mohamed Salah scored one goal and set up three others to help Liverpool thrash Sparta Prague 6-1 at Anfield and progress to the Europa League quarter-finals on Friday (March 15, 2024). After winning the opening leg of their last 16 tie 5-1 in Prague, Liverpool scored four times in the first 14 minutes at home to advance on a thumping 11-2 aggregate score, Associated Press reported. Salah seized the ball on the right of the area before shooting inside the far post over Sparta goalkeeper Peter Vindahl for his 20th goal of the season, becoming the first Liverpool player to score at least 20 goals in seven straight seasons.

March 15, 2024
March 15, 2024
       
UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson and Conor Bradley, right, applaud the fans at the players at the end of the Europa League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Sparta Praha at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England. Liverpool won 6-1.

UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's James McConnell vies for the ball with Sparta's Indrit Tuci, right, during the Europa League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Sparta Praha at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Sparta Praha supporters hold up their scarves during the Europa League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Sparta Praha at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah vies for the ball with Sparta's Veljko Birmancevic, right, during the Europa League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Sparta Praha at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, right, celebrates with Mohamed Salah after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Europa League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Sparta Praha at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Sparta Praha at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Wataru Endo passes the ball next to Sparta's Markus Solbakken, right, during the Europa League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Sparta Praha at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, enter, controls the ball during the Europa League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Sparta Praha at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, center right, celebrates with Dominik Szoboszlai after scoring the opening goal during the Europa League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Sparta Praha at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Sparta's Martin Vitik, right, jump for the ball during the Europa League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Sparta Praha at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

