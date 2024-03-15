Sports

UEFA Europa League: Mohamed Salah Guides Liverpool Into Quarter-Finals - In Pics

Star player Mohamed Salah scored one goal and set up three others to help Liverpool thrash Sparta Prague 6-1 at Anfield and progress to the Europa League quarter-finals on Friday (March 15, 2024). After winning the opening leg of their last 16 tie 5-1 in Prague, Liverpool scored four times in the first 14 minutes at home to advance on a thumping 11-2 aggregate score, Associated Press reported. Salah seized the ball on the right of the area before shooting inside the far post over Sparta goalkeeper Peter Vindahl for his 20th goal of the season, becoming the first Liverpool player to score at least 20 goals in seven straight seasons.