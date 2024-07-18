Stage winner Ecuador's Richard Carapaz celebrates on the podium after the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.
Britain's Simon Yates crosses the finish line of the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.
Denmark's Magnus Cort, front, leads before France's Romain Gregoire, and Belgium's Tiesj Benoot as they ride breakaway during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.
The pack speeds downhill during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.
The pack passes through Suze-la-Rousse during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.
The pack rides during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.