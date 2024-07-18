Sports

Tour De France Stage 17: Richard Carapaz Wins Maiden Race; Tadej Pogacar Leads - In Pics

Showcasing his climbing prowess, Richard Carapaz clinched his maiden Tour de France stage win on Wednesday (July 17, 2024). He claimed the honours in the 17th stage of the 2024 edition in a 178-kilometre ride from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Superdevoluy. The 31-year-old Carapaz also became the first man from Ecuador to win a Tour stage. He had bagged the men’s road race gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics but missed out on being selected for the Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar retained his yellow jersey.