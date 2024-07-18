Sports

Tour De France Stage 17: Richard Carapaz Wins Maiden Race; Tadej Pogacar Leads - In Pics

Showcasing his climbing prowess, Richard Carapaz clinched his maiden Tour de France stage win on Wednesday (July 17, 2024). He claimed the honours in the 17th stage of the 2024 edition in a 178-kilometre ride from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Superdevoluy. The 31-year-old Carapaz also became the first man from Ecuador to win a Tour stage. He had bagged the men’s road race gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics but missed out on being selected for the Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar retained his yellow jersey.

Seventeenth stage winner Ecuador's Richard Carapaz | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Stage winner Ecuador's Richard Carapaz celebrates on the podium after the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.

2/10
Best young rider Belgiums Remco Evenepoel
Best young rider Belgium's Remco Evenepoel | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.

3/10
Best sprinter Eritreas Biniam Girmay
Best sprinter Eritrea's Biniam Girmay | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.

4/10
Overall leader Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.

5/10
Richard Carapaz celebrates as he crosses the finish in the seventeenth stage
Richard Carapaz celebrates as he crosses the finish in the seventeenth stage | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.

6/10
Britains Simon Yates
Britain's Simon Yates | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Britain's Simon Yates crosses the finish line of the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.

7/10
Tour de France cycling race seventeenth stage
Tour de France cycling race seventeenth stage | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Denmark's Magnus Cort, front, leads before France's Romain Gregoire, and Belgium's Tiesj Benoot as they ride breakaway during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.

8/10
2024 Tour de France cycling
2024 Tour de France cycling | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

The pack speeds downhill during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.

9/10
The pack passes through Suze-la-Rousse during the Tour de France cycling race
The pack passes through Suze-la-Rousse during the Tour de France cycling race | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

The pack passes through Suze-la-Rousse during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.

10/10
2024 Tour de France
2024 Tour de France | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

The pack rides during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.8 kilometers (110.5 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Superdevoluy, France.

