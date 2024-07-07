Tennis

Wimbledon: Swiatek Knocked Out; Zverev Pips Norrie To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics

World number one Iga Swiatek was stunned by Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in the Wimbledon 2024 third round on Saturday (July 6). The top seed won the first set but faltered thereafter to go down to the 35th-ranked Putintseva 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. In the men's section, fourth seed Alexander Zverev overcame a knee problem and a marathon tie-breaker to trump home favourite Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (15). Zverev will next face American 13th seed Taylor Fritz in the pre-quarterfinals.