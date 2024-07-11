Tennis

Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics

Lorenzo Musetti won a five-set thriller at the All England Club defeating Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2024 to book a place in the semis. The two players, serving at their very best, hit 17 aces in total. However, Musetti converted six of the 13 break points and will now face Novak Djokovic in the next round.