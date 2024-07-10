Tennis

Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test For Semis Spot - In Pics

Carlos Alcaraz beat a spirited Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday, July 9 to book himself a semi-final spot at Wimbledon. The Spaniard kept his cool and composure to seal the game on Centre Court after a three-hour, 11-minute battle. The 21-year-old will now face Daniil Medvedev on 12th July.