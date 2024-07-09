Tennis

Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics

Taylor Fritz beat Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 to move into the Wimbledon 2024 quarter-finals on Monday, July 8th. The American, despite trailing on the number of aces and the percentage of first serve points won, came good on the crucial points and overcame a tough German challenge. He will now face Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the semi-finals.