Tennis

Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics

It was a day of surprising exits in the women's singles section of Wimbledon 2024, as both Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu were knocked out in the round of 16. Second seed Gauff suffered a 4-6, 3-6 drubbing at the hands of American compatriot Emma Navarro to crash out unexpectedly early. Home favourite Raducanu, on the other hand, could not overcome a knee injury as qualifier Lulu Sun emerged a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 victor.