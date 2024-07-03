Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Marketa Vondrousova Knocked Out In First Round - In Pics

The Wimbledon women's singles defending champion Marketa Vondrousova was stunned in the very first round of the tournament as she was knocked out by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. It just took 67 minutes for Bouzas Maneiro to pull off a stunning upset as she went past the defending champion winning 6-4,6-2.