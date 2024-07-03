Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Marketa Vondrousova Knocked Out In First Round - In Pics

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain celebrates after defeating Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic walks from the court following her first round loss to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain celebrates after defeating Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic plays a forehand return to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain during their first round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain serves to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain plays a forehand return to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic plays a backhand return to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain during their first round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic prepares to serve to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain during their first round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.