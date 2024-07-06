Tennis

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Frances Tiafoe To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz had to endure a sterling challenge from Frances Tiafoe before coming up trumps in a five-set affair, at the Wimbledon 2024's round of 32 on Friday (July 5). Alcaraz ultimately prevailed 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 in just under four hours to book a fourth-round meeting with either Brandon Nakashima or Ugo Humbert. In the women's section, wild card Emma Raducanu dispatched ninth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to storm into the pre-quarter-finals.