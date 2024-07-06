Tennis

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Frances Tiafoe To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz had to endure a sterling challenge from Frances Tiafoe before coming up trumps in a five-set affair, at the Wimbledon 2024's round of 32 on Friday (July 5). Alcaraz ultimately prevailed 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 in just under four hours to book a fourth-round meeting with either Brandon Nakashima or Ugo Humbert. In the women's section, wild card Emma Raducanu dispatched ninth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to storm into the pre-quarter-finals.

Wimbledon Tennis 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Francis Tiafoe | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Francis Tiafoe of the United States in their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

2/10
Carlos Alcaraz embraces Francis Tiafoe
Carlos Alcaraz embraces Francis Tiafoe | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, left, embraces Francis Tiafoe of the United States following their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

3/10
Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a point against Francis Tiafoe
Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a point against Francis Tiafoe | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a point against Francis Tiafoe of the United States during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

4/10
Francis Tiafoe plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz
Francis Tiafoe plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Francis Tiafoe of the United States plays a backhand return to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

5/10
Francis Tiafoe serves to Carlos Alcaraz
Francis Tiafoe serves to Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Francis Tiafoe of the United States serves to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

6/10
Carlos Alcaraz plays shot between his legs to Francis Tiafoe
Carlos Alcaraz plays shot between his legs to Francis Tiafoe | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays shot between his legs to Francis Tiafoe of the United States during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

7/10
Emma Raducanu reacts after defeating Maria Sakkari
Emma Raducanu reacts after defeating Maria Sakkari | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Emma Raducanu of Britain reacts after defeating Maria Sakkari of Greece in their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

8/10
Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari
Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Emma Raducanu of Britain reacts after defeating Maria Sakkari of Greece in their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

9/10
Maria Sakkari plays a return to Emma Raducanu
Maria Sakkari plays a return to Emma Raducanu | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Maria Sakkari of Greece plays a forehand return to Emma Raducanu of Britain during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

10/10
Maria Sakkari plays a forehand return to Emma Raducanu
Maria Sakkari plays a forehand return to Emma Raducanu | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Maria Sakkari of Greece plays a forehand return to Emma Raducanu of Britain during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

