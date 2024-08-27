Tennis

US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics

India's singles tennis spearhead Sumit Nagal bowed out in the first round of US Open 2024 on Tuesday morning (August 27). Nagal lost in straight sets to Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor to end India's singles challenge at Flushing Meadows. After losing the first two sets easily, Nagal took the fight to Griekspoor in the third, breaking the Dutchman's serve which led to a tiebreak. But his opponent prevailed narrowly there, as the final scoreline read 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) in Griekspoor's favour. Nevertheless, with his appearance at the American Grand Slam, the 73rd-ranked Nagal became the first Indian since 2019 to play in all four Grand Slams of a calendar year.