US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics

India's singles tennis spearhead Sumit Nagal bowed out in the first round of US Open 2024 on Tuesday morning (August 27). Nagal lost in straight sets to Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor to end India's singles challenge at Flushing Meadows. After losing the first two sets easily, Nagal took the fight to Griekspoor in the third, breaking the Dutchman's serve which led to a tiebreak. But his opponent prevailed narrowly there, as the final scoreline read 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) in Griekspoor's favour. Nevertheless, with his appearance at the American Grand Slam, the 73rd-ranked Nagal became the first Indian since 2019 to play in all four Grand Slams of a calendar year.

2024 US Open: Sumit Nagal returns a shot to Tallon Griekspoor | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Sumit Nagal, of India, returns a shot to Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2024 US Open: Tallon Griekspoor returns a shot to Sumit Nagal
2024 US Open: Tallon Griekspoor returns a shot to Sumit Nagal | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, returns a shot to Sumit Nagal, of India, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2024 US Open: Sumit Nagal, of India, palys against Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands
2024 US Open: Sumit Nagal, of India, palys against Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Sumit Nagal, of India, returns a shot to Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2024 US Open: Tallon Griekspoor returns a shot to Sumit Nagal during a first round match of the U.S. Open
2024 US Open: Tallon Griekspoor returns a shot to Sumit Nagal during a first round match of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, returns a shot to Sumit Nagal, of India, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2024 US Open: Sumit Nagal, of India during a first round match of the U.S. Open
2024 US Open: Sumit Nagal, of India during a first round match of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Sumit Nagal, of India, returns a shot to Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2024 US Open: Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands during a first round match of the U.S. Open
2024 US Open: Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands during a first round match of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, returns a shot to Sumit Nagal, of India, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2024 US Open: Sumit Nagal, of India, returns to Tallon Griekspoor during a first round of the U.S. Open
2024 US Open: Sumit Nagal, of India, returns to Tallon Griekspoor during a first round of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Sumit Nagal, of India, returns a shot to Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

