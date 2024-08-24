Tennis

US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics

Defending champion Coco Gauff joined the legendary Billi Jean King ahead of the US Open as the duo met some youngsters at the US Open Fan Week. Gauff and King paired up with the kids for a mixed double game, round-robin-style play. The children had a great time at the event. Gauff begins her title defence on Sunday against Varvara Gracheva of France in the opening round at the Flushing Meadows.

US Open Fan Week: Billie Jean King and Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Billie Jean King, left, and Coco Gauff speak during the US Open Fan Week at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

2/6
US Open Fan Week: Coco Gauff smiles while speaking
US Open Fan Week: Coco Gauff smiles while speaking | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Coco Gauff smiles while speaking to the crowd at the US Open Fan Week at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

3/6
US Open Fan Week: Billie Jean King and Coco Gauff at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
US Open Fan Week: Billie Jean King and Coco Gauff at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Billie Jean King, left, and Coco Gauff speak during the US Open Fan Week at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

4/6
US Open Fan Week: Coco Gauff at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
US Open Fan Week: Coco Gauff at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Coco Gauff smiles while speaking to the crowd at the US Open Fan Week at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

5/6
US Open Fan Week: Fans listen to Billie Jean King and Coco Gauff
US Open Fan Week: Fans listen to Billie Jean King and Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Fans listen to Billie Jean King and Coco Gauff speak during the US Open Fan Week at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

6/6
US Open Fan Week: Fans crowd at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York
US Open Fan Week: Fans crowd at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Fans crowd to see Billie Jean King and Coco Gauff during the US Open Fan Week at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

