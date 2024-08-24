Tennis

US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics

Defending champion Coco Gauff joined the legendary Billi Jean King ahead of the US Open as the duo met some youngsters at the US Open Fan Week. Gauff and King paired up with the kids for a mixed double game, round-robin-style play. The children had a great time at the event. Gauff begins her title defence on Sunday against Varvara Gracheva of France in the opening round at the Flushing Meadows.