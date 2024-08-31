Tennis

US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka held off world number 31 Ekaterina Alexandrova to win 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the third round on Day 5 and advance to the US Open pre-quarter-finals. The match began at 12:08am local time, setting the record for the latest start of a men's or women's match in the history of US Open. Earlier, defending champion Coco Gauff came back from a set down to beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and enter the fourth round.

US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts to winning a match against Erika Andreeva, of Russia | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts to winning a match against Erika Andreeva, of Russia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Erika Andreeva, of Russia, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus
US Open 2024: Erika Andreeva, of Russia, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Erika Andreeva, of Russia, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka reacts after winning third round match against Erika Andreeva
US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka reacts after winning third round match against Erika Andreeva | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts to winning a match against Erika Andreeva, of Russia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Erika Andreeva, of Russia, returns a shot during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus
US Open 2024: Erika Andreeva, of Russia, returns a shot during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Erika Andreeva, of Russia, returns a shot during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot during a match against Erika Andreeva, of Russia
US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot during a match against Erika Andreeva, of Russia | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot during a match against Erika Andreeva, of Russia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Coco Gauff, of the United States, motions to the crowd after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine
US Open 2024: Coco Gauff, of the United States, motions to the crowd after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Coco Gauff, of the United States, motions to the crowd after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine
US Open 2024: Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States
US Open 2024: Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine
US Open 2024: Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024:
US Open 2024: | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

