Tennis

US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka held off world number 31 Ekaterina Alexandrova to win 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the third round on Day 5 and advance to the US Open pre-quarter-finals. The match began at 12:08am local time, setting the record for the latest start of a men's or women's match in the history of US Open. Earlier, defending champion Coco Gauff came back from a set down to beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and enter the fourth round.