Tennis At Paris Olympics: 'NadAlcaraz' Through To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

The Spanish pairing of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz had to dig deep to win their second round match at the men's doubles tennis competition at the Paris Olympics. The Spaniards earned a 6-4, 6-7, 10-2 win over the Dutch pair of Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof on Tuesday. The two-hour, 22-minute long affair went into the tiebreaker but the Nadal-Alcaraz pair eventually triumphed.