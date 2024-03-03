Tennis

Mexican Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Beats Casper Ruud To Defend Title In Acapulco

Alex De Minaur, the third seed, won his eighth ATP title to become the fourth player to repeat as champion in Mexico, the first since David Ferrer in 2010-12

March 3, 2024
Alex de Minaur of Australia holds up his trophy after beating Casper Ruud of Norway in the final match of the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico on March 2, 2024. Photo: AP
Alex De Minaur beat Casper Rudd 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to become the first player to win back-to-back titles in the Mexican Open since 2012.

The third-seeded De Minaur won his eighth ATP title to become the fourth player to repeat as champion in Mexico, the first since David Ferrer in 2010-12. (More Tennis News)

The 25-year-old Australian won his 10 consecutive matches in Acapulco to break a four-match losing streak in ATP finals, including Rotterdam earlier this year.

“Acapulco is becoming like a second home. I thought that it was impossible to get feel better after what happened last year, but I came back a year later to defend the title and it has been true pleasure,” de Minaur said.

The Mexican Open was nearly cancelled because a category five hurricane hit the city four months ago, leaving 52 people dead. The Diamond Zone an oceanfront area replete with hotels and where the tennis arena is located, was devastated.

“We (the tennis players) wanted to bring some joy to this wonderful city and I'm sure that Acapulco will shine stronger than ever,” added the Australian.

The sixth-seeded Ruud missed the chance to win his 11th title in the ATP and his first ATP 500 title.

De Minaur took an early break to take a 3-1 lead in the first set and both held their serve for the 6-4 score in the first one.

In the second, both players exchanged breaks in the first four games and the Australian got a break in the seventh game to take the lead.

