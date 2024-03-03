Mexican Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Beats Casper Ruud To Defend Title In Acapulco

Alex de Minaur of Australia holds up his trophy after beating Casper Ruud of Norway in the final match of the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico on March 2, 2024. Photo: AP

