Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, French Open 2025 SF Highlights: Top Seed Enters Final After Straight Sets Win

Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: How To Watch?
The action will begin after the end of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti. The start time is scheduled at 10:00 PM IST, but it is subject to change. Stay tuned for live updates, and know how to watch the match live in India.
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Alcaraz Enters Final
Carlos Alcaraz won the first semi-final of the men's singles at the Roland Garros 2025 to enter the final. He defeated Lorenzo Musetti 2-1 before the Italian retired due to some injury. Alcaraz got a walkover and he became the first finalist of the men's singles. Now, the winner of this match will clash with him for the title clash.
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz currently have the most exciting and talked-about rivalry on tour, generating a lot of buzz in the sport with their high-quality matches. However, Novak Djokovic remains a critical player in this dynamic, resulting in a compelling three-way rivalry. While Sinner struggles with a mental block against Alcaraz, the Spaniard often finds himself outsmarted by Djokovic. Interestingly, Sinner has recently taken control in his matches against Djokovic. With two high-stakes battles between the three of them on the horizon, it will be fascinating to see how this rivalry evolves.
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Action Soon!
The live-action for the second semi-final match of the men's singles is just a few minutes away. The match will start at 10:30 pm IST. Players are out on the court and they are ready for the match to start.
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Match Starts
The first set of the men's singles semi-final match started on time. Novak Djokovic won the first point in the match. But Jannik Sinner took no time to bounce back and took the next point to level the match.
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Sinner In Lead
Jannik Sinner has taken a lead in the first set. Now, the score is at 3-2 in the favour of Sinner, but Djokovic is not new to this. He knows how to do the comeback. He is trying his hard to win the first set.
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Italian Leads 4-2
Jannik Sinner has broken in the first set as he leads 4-2 against Novak Djokovic. The Italian will fancy his chances against the Serb at Roland-Garros.
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Italian Leads 5-4
Italian Sinner looking to serve out for the set. Djokovic needs to hold on here, and take the set to a tie break.
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Game And First Set
Sinner has taken the first set with ease as he leads 6-4 against Djokovic in the semi-final. However, these two have met eight times previously with each winning four. Tough call tonight!
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Set 2
The second set of the semi-final match between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic has come to an exciting point where both players are 2-2 and are trying to win the set. Sinner is leading the match with one set and Djokovic is trying to win this set to level the game.
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Tricky Set 2
The second set is in a tricky situation with Jannik Sinner leading with the score of 6-5. He is already one set up against Djokovic. Now, the Serbian player need to win this set from an adverse situation to be back in the game.
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Top Seed Wins Set 2
Jannik Sinner won the hard-fought second seed. The set was once at level of 5-5 but Sinner won back-to-back games to win the second set as well. He is now leading with two sets in the semi-final match against veteran Novak Djokovic.
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Serbian Takes Lead In Set 3
Novak Djokovic has started doing what he did with Alexander Zverev earlier. After losing the first two sets, he has started gaining his rhythm in the third set and has taken a lead of 3-2 over Jannik Sinner.
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Set 3
The third set is levelled at 4-4 score after Jannik Sinner made a comeback into the game. If he managed to win this set, he will enter the final on the back of a straight sets win. Novak Djokovic is trying his best to avoid that.
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Tiebreaker In Set 3
The third set of the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic has gone for the tie breaker now. The score is levelled at the score of 6-6. Sinner need one more game win to win this set and the match eventually.
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Sinner Wins 3rd Set!
Jannik Sinner won the third set in the tiebreaker with a score of 7-3. With this win, he entered the final of the French Open 2025 in the men's singles event. He has defeated Novak Djokovic in the semi-final and will clash with Carlos Alcaraz in the final.
Jannik Sinner entered the final of the French Open men's singles after defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semi-final match at the Roland Garros. He will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday.
