Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, French Open 2025 SF Highlights: Top Seed Enters Final After Straight Sets Win

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz currently have the most exciting and talked-about rivalry on tour, generating a lot of buzz in the sport with their high-quality matches. However, Novak Djokovic remains a critical player in this dynamic, resulting in a compelling three-way rivalry. While Sinner struggles with a mental block against Alcaraz, the Spaniard often finds himself outsmarted by Djokovic. Interestingly, Sinner has recently taken control in his matches against Djokovic. With two high-stakes battles between the three of them on the horizon, it will be fascinating to see how this rivalry evolves.