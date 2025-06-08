Winner Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, and second-placed Italy's Jannik Sinner pose with trophies after the French Open final at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris. Photo: AP

The French Open 2025 men's singles final was one for the ages. An all-time great clash ensued at Court Philippe-Chatrier, with both players seemingly in front at different stages before Carlos Alcaraz produced the mother of all comebacks. From two sets and three match points down, the Spaniard clawed his way back to forge an incredible 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) victory against world number one Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros in Paris. The second seed thus retained his title, becoming the first man since Rafael Nadal to do so at the clay court Major. Catch the highlights from the Alcaraz vs Sinner match, as it happened.

Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: The French Open 2025 men's singles final where Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner go head to head for the coveted Grand Slam title.

8 Jun 2025, 05:51:18 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Head-To-Head Record Carlos Alcaraz, without doubt, holds the edge in the rivalry in recent times. The Spaniard has won the last four encounters between the two, including the Italian Open final preceding the French Open. The last time Jannik Sinner beat Alcaraz was almost two years ago. The world number two leads the head-to-head 7-4 overall.

8 Jun 2025, 06:12:09 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: What World No. 1 Said Jannik Sinner may be the world's top-ranked men's singles tennis player, but he knows he needs a special effort tonight if he is to topple an in-form Carlos Alcaraz. Here's what Sinner said ahead of his titanic showdown with the Spaniard: “If you watch all the rivalries, they have all been tactical. You don't go on court, and you just hit the ball. You have to understand what's going on. You have to understand what's working in that day, because things can change. "Maybe you prepared in one way, and it's not working, and you have to change. You have to be ready. You have to be ready to counterattack. That's why it's very important to be focused. Because if you sleep, then the match is gone.”

8 Jun 2025, 06:30:16 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: What World No. 2 Said And this is what defending champion Carlos Alcaraz had to say about his opponent ahead of their face-off: “If I want to play against Jannik, he's the best tennis player right now. I mean, he's destroying every opponent through the semi-final. Djokovic is a 24 Grand Slam champion.”

8 Jun 2025, 06:47:07 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Players Arrive Not long now, for the start. There was a slight delay which is customary, based on when the women's doubles final finished. Sinner and Alcaraz will be taking the court soon and we will have live action shortly.

8 Jun 2025, 07:01:40 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Love All! Play gets underway at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Sinner serving first in the first set and Alcaraz puts him under early pressure. The Spaniard has a break point in the very first game, but the world number one staves it off. It's a marathon opening game with a series of advantages for either player and subsequent deuces. Sinner finally holds serve after 12 long minutes. Cracking start to the match!

8 Jun 2025, 07:28:10 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 1 Another challenging hold for Sinner, as Alcaraz continues to put pressure on the Italian's serve. It's 2-1 on serve in the first set as of now. We are already seeing a number of high-quality rallies and could be in for a Roland Garros classic.

8 Jun 2025, 07:47:48 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 1 Carlos Alcaraz produces the first break of the match in the fifth game of the opening set, but Jannik Sinner breaks right back and then holds to bring it back on serve at 4-3. The world number one not giving in to Carlitos' trademark clay court pressure.

8 Jun 2025, 08:05:50 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Italian Takes Set 1 Jannik Sinner is here to fight. He comes back from a break down to inflict two of his own on Carlos Alcaraz, the second one at 5-4 when the Spaniard was serving to stay in the first set. The world number one thus takes the first set 6-4 to gain a crucial advantage in this best-of-five battle.

8 Jun 2025, 08:21:50 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 2 Jannik Sinner has surged ahead in this Roland Garros final. After winning the first set 6-4, he breaks Carlos Alcaraz right away and races to a 3-0 lead in the second set. The defending champion is under pressure to bounce back, as a two-set deficit would be really hard to surmount at a grand stage like this.

8 Jun 2025, 08:33:25 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 2 Sinner continues to consolidate his gains. The Italian world number one leads 4-1 in the second set and just needs to hold serve twice to zoom to a two-set advantage in this final.

8 Jun 2025, 08:50:33 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 2 Carlos Alcaraz comes roaring back. He breaks Jannik Sinner just at the right moment, when the Italian was serving for the set. We are back on serve now at 4-5, and Alcaraz is now serving to stay in the second set.

8 Jun 2025, 09:02:43 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 2 Into Tie-Break Alcaraz holds easily, but so does Sinner and with the score reaching 6-6 in the second set, we have a tie-break now on our hands. The importance of these next few points cannot be overstated in the context of the match.

8 Jun 2025, 09:12:22 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: World No. 1 Wins Set 2 Tie-Break! Sinner does the early running in the tie-break to zoom to a 6-2 lead, and while Alcaraz tries to claw his way back, the Italian eventually prevails 7-4 to take the second set 7-6 (4). He thus takes a formidable position in the final and is one set away from his maiden Roland Garros crown.

8 Jun 2025, 09:24:58 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 3 Jannik Sinner makes a rip-roaring start to the third set by breaking Carlos Alcaraz in the very first game. But the Spaniard won't go down without a fight. He unfurls a number of delectable forehand groundstrokes to break Sinner's serve back in the second game. We are at 1-1 in the third set, Sinner possessing a two-set lead.

8 Jun 2025, 09:37:13 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 3 As the on-air commentators put it, Alcaraz has got control of the joystick now. He is striking the ball beautifully and harrying Sinner to either direction. The Spaniard breaks Sinner for the second straight time to take a 3-1 lead in the third set. Remember that Alcaraz must win all three sets now and has no room for error.

8 Jun 2025, 09:49:11 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 3 It is Alcaraz's turn now to build on his break of serve. The second seed moves into a 5-2 lead, which means Sinner is serving to stay in the third set.

8 Jun 2025, 09:58:00 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 3 Sinner breaks back! With Alcaraz serving for the third set at 5-3, the Italian comes up clutch to clinch the game and bring the set back on serve at 4-5.

8 Jun 2025, 10:04:45 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 3 To Spaniard! Carlitos lets out a roar as he breaks Sinner one more time in the third set to clinch it 6-4. The Spaniard still has a long way to go in the match, but has at least got his range back. Sinner leads two sets to one, as we head into the fourth.

8 Jun 2025, 10:21:57 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 4 We are witnessing some breathtaking tennis at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Each game is being fought tooth and nail. Alcaraz digs deep to hold serve in the third and the fourth set stands on serve at 2-1.

8 Jun 2025, 10:37:27 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 4 Sinner breaks Alcaraz in the seventh game to take a 4-3 lead in the fourth set. The Italian has a golden opportunity now to close the match out. He has committed only three unforced errors in the first seven games and if the trend continues, the battle may get too uphill for the reigning champion.

8 Jun 2025, 10:48:20 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 4 Alcaraz is not done yet. Down 0-40 at 3-5 in the fourth set, he saves three match points and forges a heroic hold to stay alive in the match somehow. Sinner still up by a break of serve, which means the Italian is now serving for the match and the championship.

8 Jun 2025, 11:03:08 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 4 Into Tie-Break This final continues to get more and more riveting. Alcaraz finds a way to break Sinner's serve in the crunch moment and restore parity in the fourth set. We are now into the tie-break and Sinner has won the first two points.

8 Jun 2025, 11:12:32 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 4 To Reigning Champ! The gift keeps on giving. Alcaraz wills himself ahead in the tie-break, winning it 7-3 to force a deciding fifth set. He was down two sets and later three match points, and from there the Spaniard has somehow clawed his way back against a top-notch Sinner. Buckle up for the climax.

8 Jun 2025, 11:27:04 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 5 Alcaraz takes the heady momentum from the fourth set tie-break into the fifth set, breaking Sinner's serve first up. He then holds and so does Sinner, so the Spaniard leads 2-1 in the decider. This could well boil down to stamina, as the match has gone on for four and a half hours already.

8 Jun 2025, 11:44:46 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 5 The games are getting longer and the holds more challenging as we draw closer to the endgame. Alcaraz leads 3-2 in the fifth set, up a break. Meanwhile, to give you a measure of how outlandish a match we are witnessing, this has now become the longest men's singles final in Roland Garros history.

8 Jun 2025, 11:53:10 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 5 The clock now reads four hours and 53 minutes for the match. Sinner seems sapped by Alcaraz's deadly drop shots, but is holding on for now. Alcaraz leads 4-3 in the decider.

9 Jun 2025, 12:07:09 am IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 5 Another twist in this truly epic tale. Jannik Sinner has found the energy somehow to return a top-class Alcaraz drop shot with one of his own, and managed to break the Spaniard to draw level in the fifth set at 5-5. The match has gone on well over five hours now.

9 Jun 2025, 12:21:16 am IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Set 5 Enters Tie-Break An outright mic drop moment from Alcaraz bookends game 12 of the fifth set. The outrageous forehands continue to reel off the Spaniard's racket as he holds to take this unfathomable match into a decisive tie-break.

9 Jun 2025, 12:40:44 am IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Sensational Spaniard Wins! He has done it! Carlos Alcaraz has completed a barely fathomable comeback, from 0-40 down at 3-5 in the third set, staring at near-certain defeat, to upstage Jannik Sinner in an all-time classic five-set contest. The Spaniard wins 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) to defend his French Open title successfully. He is the first man since his legendary compatriot Rafael Nadal to achieve the feat.

9 Jun 2025, 01:02:18 am IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Crazy Stat Rafael Nadal was 22 years, 1 month and three days old when he won his fifth Grand Slam title. Today, Carlos Alcaraz is 22 years, 1 month and three days old as he wins his fifth Major. Not a bad player to emulate, eh?

9 Jun 2025, 01:26:38 am IST Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2025 Final: Alcaraz's Post-Win Words This is what Alcaraz said after holding aloft the Roland Garros trophy at Court Philippe-Chatrier. "Hi everyone. I want to start with Jannik. It is amazing the level you have, congratulations for an amazing tournament to you and your team. "I know the hard work you put in. I know how hard you are chasing every tournament. I am sure you will be champion many, many times and it is a privilege to share the court with you and making history with you. "I'm just really happy to be able to make history with you in this tournament, in other tournaments, you are a huge inspiration for everyone and myself. Good luck and all the best for what is coming."