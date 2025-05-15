Italy's Jannik Sinner, left, shares a light moment with Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of their meeting at the Vatican.
Italy's Jannik Sinner, left, shares a light moment with Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of their meeting at the Vatican.
Pope Leo XIV meets with members of the international media in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican.
Pope Leo XIV meets with members of the international media in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican.
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates a winning point during a round of sixteen match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo returns a shot during a round of sixteen match against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns a shot during a round of sixteen match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns a shot during a round of sixteen match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Italy's Jannik Sinner serves during a round of sixteen match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.