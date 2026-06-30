Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Townsend Storms To Double-Break Lead In Second Set

Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates as World No.3 take on her American counterpart in round one of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London

Iga Swiatek take on Taylor Townsend in the first round of Wimbledon 2026 on Tuesday, June 30.

Iga Swiatek take on Taylor Townsend in the first round of Wimbledon 2026 on Tuesday, June 30. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, at the hallowed grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club! Hello and a very warm welcome to all tennis fans joining us for the Taylor Townsend vs Iga Swiatek, Ladies' Singles first-round match today. The stage is set for a blockbuster Day 2 on Centre Court as defending champion and 3rd seed Iga Swiatek begins her title defence against the dangerous, heavy-hitting Taylor Townsend. The Polish superstar stunned the tennis world last year by capturing her sixth Grand Slam title in London, dispatching Amanda Anisimova in a flawless double-bagel final. However, the 25-year-old enters the 2026 grass season looking to shake off a slow start to the year, having missed out on titles so far and suffering an early exit at the French Open. Looking to capitalise on any early-round nerves is Townsend. While the 30-year-old American has historically struggled in Grand Slam singles draws, she is a formidable grass-court operator, famously capturing the Wimbledon Ladies' Doubles title in 2024, and just won her maiden Roland Garros doubles crown. Her signature left-handed slice, powerful first serve, and ultra-aggressive serve-and-volley style make her an incredibly tricky first-round hurdle on a still pristine Centre Court surface. Follow the live score and play-by-play updates here.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jun 2026, 07:08:06 pm IST Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Double break Townsend! What a turnaround on Centre Court. Taylor Townsend punishes a struggling Iga Swiatek, whose forehand deserts her before two costly double faults hand the American a commanding 3-0 lead in the second set. Swiatek 6-1, 0-3 Townsend

30 Jun 2026, 07:07:00 pm IST Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Townsend Breaks! A dream start to the second set for Taylor Townsend. The American capitalizes on a rare dip from Iga Swiatek, who struggles with her forehand and throws in a double fault to concede serve and trail 0-1. Swiatek 6-1, 0-1 Townsend

30 Jun 2026, 06:44:37 pm IST Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: SET Swiatek! A ruthless opening set from the defending champion. Taylor Townsend's unforced errors and double fault prove costly, while Iga Swiatek finishes in style with a stunning crosscourt forehand winner to wrap up the opener 6-1 in just 31 minutes. Swiatek 6-1 Townsend

30 Jun 2026, 06:43:16 pm IST Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Another break for Swiatek! Townsend briefly fights back with a brilliant low slice after trailing 0-30, but a costly double fault and a missed volley gift the defending champion a second break for a commanding 4-1 lead. Swiatek 4-1 Townsend

30 Jun 2026, 06:28:34 pm IST Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Swiatek Breaks! The defending champion strikes first! Iga Swiatek forces the error with relentless backhand pressure, and Taylor Townsend sends a forehand long as the Pole secures an early break to move 2-1 ahead. Swiatek 2-1 Townsend

30 Jun 2026, 06:13:49 pm IST Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game On! We're underway on Centre Court, with Taylor Townsend stepping up to serve first as the Wimbledon first-round clash officially begins.

30 Jun 2026, 06:09:06 pm IST Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Almost Showtime! Defending champion Iga Swiatek receives a warm reception as she walks onto the iconic court. The formalities are complete, the warm-up is underway, and the opening serve is just moments away.

30 Jun 2026, 05:58:53 pm IST Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Special Gift for the Wimbledon 'Towel Thief' Special delivery for @iga_swiatek 🎁#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FWxrrAufP1 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2026

30 Jun 2026, 05:34:43 pm IST Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Order Of Play A star-studded Day 2 at The Championships 💫#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2026

30 Jun 2026, 05:16:07 pm IST Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details Match: Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 6:00 p.m. IST

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London