Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Townsend Storms To Double-Break Lead In Second Set

Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Double break Townsend!
What a turnaround on Centre Court. Taylor Townsend punishes a struggling Iga Swiatek, whose forehand deserts her before two costly double faults hand the American a commanding 3-0 lead in the second set.
Swiatek 6-1, 0-3 Townsend
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Townsend Breaks!
A dream start to the second set for Taylor Townsend. The American capitalizes on a rare dip from Iga Swiatek, who struggles with her forehand and throws in a double fault to concede serve and trail 0-1.
Swiatek 6-1, 0-1 Townsend
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: SET Swiatek!
A ruthless opening set from the defending champion. Taylor Townsend's unforced errors and double fault prove costly, while Iga Swiatek finishes in style with a stunning crosscourt forehand winner to wrap up the opener 6-1 in just 31 minutes.
Swiatek 6-1 Townsend
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Another break for Swiatek!
Townsend briefly fights back with a brilliant low slice after trailing 0-30, but a costly double fault and a missed volley gift the defending champion a second break for a commanding 4-1 lead.
Swiatek 4-1 Townsend
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Swiatek Breaks!
The defending champion strikes first! Iga Swiatek forces the error with relentless backhand pressure, and Taylor Townsend sends a forehand long as the Pole secures an early break to move 2-1 ahead.
Swiatek 2-1 Townsend
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game On!
We're underway on Centre Court, with Taylor Townsend stepping up to serve first as the Wimbledon first-round clash officially begins.
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Almost Showtime!
Defending champion Iga Swiatek receives a warm reception as she walks onto the iconic court. The formalities are complete, the warm-up is underway, and the opening serve is just moments away.
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Special Gift for the Wimbledon 'Towel Thief'
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Order Of Play
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details
Match: Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend
Date: Tuesday, June 30
Time: 6:00 p.m. IST
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome!
Hello tennis fans! We're back with the live coverage of round one match of Wimbledon 2026 between Iga Swiatek and Taylor Townsend the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.