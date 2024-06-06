Iga Swiatek Vs Coco Gauff, SFs Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Open 2024 Match

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will clash in the latter stages of the French Open 2024 for the third consecutive year. The highly anticipated semi-final match is set to take place on Thursday on Court Philippe-Chatrier. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
In the quarter-finals, Iga Swiatek, the world no. 1, displayed her dominance by effortlessly defeating Marketa Vondrousova. Swiatek's impressive form was evident as she won her third consecutive 6-0 set at Roland-Garros. She had previously defeated Anastasia Potapova in just 40 minutes during their last-16 encounter. Although Vondrousova put up some resistance at the start of the second set, Swiatek secured a 6-0, 6-2 victory in just over an hour.
Facing Swiatek in the semi-finals is 20-year-old Coco Gauff, who staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Ons Jabeur in the quarter-finals. Gauff's resilience and tenacity have earned her the title of comeback queen, and she is expected to pose a significant challenge to Swiatek.
Swiatek, with only one defeat in her previous five Grand Slam semi-final appearances, has never lost on clay at this stage of any major or WTA 1000 Masters competition. However, the Polish star will need to be at her best to overcome Gauff's fierce determination.
Live streaming details of Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, SFs match of French Open 2024:
When is the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, SFs match?
The French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, SFs match is scheduled for Thursday, 6 June 2024. The match is expected to start at 6:30 pm IST.
Where will the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, SFs match be played?
The Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, SFs match of the French Open 2024 will be played at the Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.
Where can you watch the match of the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, SFs?
The French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, SFs match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming is available on the SonyLiv (both app and website).
Elsewhere...
The 123rd edition of the French Open can be watched on -- Eurosport (in more than 50 countries, including England), CCTV (China), Nine (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), CJ Media (South Korea), ESPN (Latin America), BeIn Sports (North Africa, Middle East, Asia), SuperSport and Canal+ (Sub-Saharan Africa), Wowow (Japan), RDS (Canada), etc.