Iga Swiatek Vs Coco Gauff, SFs Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Open 2024 Match

In the quarter-finals, Iga Swiatek, the world no. 1, displayed her dominance by effortlessly defeating Marketa Vondrousova. Swiatek's impressive form was evident as she won her third consecutive 6-0 set at Roland-Garros. She had previously defeated Anastasia Potapova in just 40 minutes during their last-16 encounter. Although Vondrousova put up some resistance at the start of the second set, Swiatek secured a 6-0, 6-2 victory in just over an hour.