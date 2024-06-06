Tennis

Iga Swiatek Vs Coco Gauff, SFs Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Open 2024 Match

Iga Swiatek will clash against Coco Gauff in the semifinal of the French Open 2024 women's singles event on Thursday. Here's the live streaming and other details of the knockout match

coco gauff twitter X @CocoGauff
Coco Gauff's resilience and tenacity have earned her the title of comeback queen. Photo: X/ @CocoGauff
info_icon

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will clash in the latter stages of the French Open 2024 for the third consecutive year. The highly anticipated semi-final match is set to take place on Thursday on Court Philippe-Chatrier. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

In the quarter-finals, Iga Swiatek, the world no. 1, displayed her dominance by effortlessly defeating Marketa Vondrousova. Swiatek's impressive form was evident as she won her third consecutive 6-0 set at Roland-Garros. She had previously defeated Anastasia Potapova in just 40 minutes during their last-16 encounter. Although Vondrousova put up some resistance at the start of the second set, Swiatek secured a 6-0, 6-2 victory in just over an hour.

Facing Swiatek in the semi-finals is 20-year-old Coco Gauff, who staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Ons Jabeur in the quarter-finals. Gauff's resilience and tenacity have earned her the title of comeback queen, and she is expected to pose a significant challenge to Swiatek.

Swiatek, with only one defeat in her previous five Grand Slam semi-final appearances, has never lost on clay at this stage of any major or WTA 1000 Masters competition. However, the Polish star will need to be at her best to overcome Gauff's fierce determination.

Swiatek dropped just two games against Vondrousova - null
Iga Swiatek Vs Marketa Vondrousova, French Open 2024: World No 1 Steamrolls Opponent To Enter Roland Garros SFs

BY Stats Perform

Live streaming details of Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, SFs match of French Open 2024:

When is the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, SFs match?

The French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, SFs match is scheduled for Thursday, 6 June 2024. The match is expected to start at 6:30 pm IST.

Where will the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, SFs match be played?

The Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, SFs match of the French Open 2024 will be played at the Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.

Where can you watch the match of the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, SFs?

The French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, SFs match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming is available on the SonyLiv (both app and website).

Elsewhere...

The 123rd edition of the French Open can be watched on -- Eurosport (in more than 50 countries, including England), CCTV (China), Nine (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), CJ Media (South Korea), ESPN (Latin America), BeIn Sports (North Africa, Middle East, Asia), SuperSport and Canal+ (Sub-Saharan Africa), Wowow (Japan), RDS (Canada), etc.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karni Sena Chief Murder: NIA Files Chargesheet Against Designated Terrorist Goldy Brar And 11 Others
  2. Guwahati: Heavy Rains, Flooded Streets & Traffic Snarls | In Pics
  3. World Environment Day: Plantation, Protest & Cleanliness Drives | In Photos
  4. INDIA-bloc Says 'Will Continue To Fight BJP's Fascist Rule Led By Modi' After Meeting In Delhi
  5. Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: JJB Extends Minor’s Observation Home Remand Till June 12
Entertainment News
  1. Wendell Pierce Says White Owner Denied His Application To Rent New York Apartment: Bigots Are Real
  2. Taraji P Henson To Host BET Awards 2024 For Third Time
  3. Jackie and Ayesha Shroff Celebrate Their 47th Wedding Anniversary
  4. Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Mark Three Years Of Marital Bliss, Share Unseen Pictures
  5. Demi Lovato Reveals She Got Used To ‘Not Seeing Hope’ Amid Addiction Struggles
Sports News
  1. IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's Injury Dampens Mood - Data Debrief
  2. When Will AFCON 2025 Be Held? Details Revealed Inside
  3. IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma Says He Is Unsure What To Expect From Nassau County Pitch
  4. IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya's Red Letter Day in New York
  5. NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel Handed Powerlifter Sandeep Kaur 10-Year Ban
World News
  1. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
  2. Ever Thought About Lifetime Free McDonald's? Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have It
  3. Wendy's Saucy Chicken Nuggets: 7 Flavorful Varieties To Spice Up Your Summer!
  4. Meet The Joro Spider: Harmless Giants Spotted In Maryland, Set To Invade New Jersey And New York
  5. UN Agency Predicts That 1.5-degree Celsius Target Limit Likely To Be Surpassed By 2028
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Sports News Highlights: Mirra Andreeva Stuns World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka To Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results: NDA, INDIA Bloc Meeting After Poll Results; Stalin Meets Naidu At Delhi Airport | Highlights, June 5