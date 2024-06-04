The going is tough for defending champion Novak Djokovic, thus far at the French Open. The Serbian world number 1 had to give it his all against Francisco Cerundolo, winning his second consecutive five-setter to advance to the quarter-finals. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
That, and much more in our recap of Day 8 at Roland Garros.
Zverev Staves Off Rune Challenge
Alexander Zverev eked out a challenging 4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Danish 13th seed Holger Rune in a marathon encounter that went on for more than four hours. Fourth seed Zverev, a Roland Garros semi-finalist for the last three years, will next face Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals. De Minaur prevailed over fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev to enter the last-eight stage.
Ruud Sets Up Djokovic Face-Off
Seventh seed Casper Ruud beat USA's Taylor Fritz 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the fourth round. The Norwegian has thus ensured a classic showdown against top seed Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.
Djokovic Advances, Just About
For the second time in three days, it seemed like Djokovic's pursuit of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title was about to end. And for the second time, the legend showcased his incredible reserves of energy and fighting spirit to see off Cerundolo in a gruelling clash. Down two sets and a break of serve, the Serbian rallied in style to earn a 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win and move three victories away from the title.
French Open Day 9: Key Results
Elena Rybakina (4) beat Elina Svitolina (15), 6-4, 6-3
Jasmine Paolini (12) beat Elina Avanesyan, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1
Aryna Sabalenka (2) beat Emma Navarro (22), 6-2, 6-3
Mirra Andreeva beat Varvara Gracheva, 7-5, 6-2
Alex de Minaur (11) beat Daniil Medvedev (5), 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3
Novak Djokovic (1) beat Francisco Cerundolo (23), 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3
Casper Ruud (7) beat Taylor Fritz (12), 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-2
Alexander Zverev (4) beat Holger Rune (13), 4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-2