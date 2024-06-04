Djokovic Advances, Just About

For the second time in three days, it seemed like Djokovic's pursuit of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title was about to end. And for the second time, the legend showcased his incredible reserves of energy and fighting spirit to see off Cerundolo in a gruelling clash. Down two sets and a break of serve, the Serbian rallied in style to earn a 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win and move three victories away from the title.