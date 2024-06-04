Tennis

French Open Day 9 Recap: Djokovic Battles Past Cerundolo; Quarter-Finals Decided

Alexander Zverev eked out a challenging win over 13th seed Holger Rune, and Casper Ruud trumped Taylor Fritz in the round of 16. Here is a recap of the highlights of French Open, Day 9

Novak Djokovic celebrates win, French Open 2024 round of 16, AP photo
Novak Djokovic celebrates his round of 16 win over Francisco Cerundolo at French Open 2024. Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
The going is tough for defending champion Novak Djokovic, thus far at the French Open. The Serbian world number 1 had to give it his all against Francisco Cerundolo, winning his second consecutive five-setter to advance to the quarter-finals. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

That, and much more in our recap of Day 8 at Roland Garros.

Zverev Staves Off Rune Challenge

Alexander Zverev eked out a challenging 4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Danish 13th seed Holger Rune in a marathon encounter that went on for more than four hours. Fourth seed Zverev, a Roland Garros semi-finalist for the last three years, will next face Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals. De Minaur prevailed over fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev to enter the last-eight stage.

Ruud Sets Up Djokovic Face-Off

Seventh seed Casper Ruud beat USA's Taylor Fritz 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the fourth round. The Norwegian has thus ensured a classic showdown against top seed Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic Advances, Just About

For the second time in three days, it seemed like Djokovic's pursuit of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title was about to end. And for the second time, the legend showcased his incredible reserves of energy and fighting spirit to see off Cerundolo in a gruelling clash. Down two sets and a break of serve, the Serbian rallied in style to earn a 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win and move three victories away from the title.

French Open Day 9: Key Results

Elena Rybakina (4) beat Elina Svitolina (15), 6-4, 6-3

Jasmine Paolini (12) beat Elina Avanesyan, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1

Aryna Sabalenka (2) beat Emma Navarro (22), 6-2, 6-3

Mirra Andreeva beat Varvara Gracheva, 7-5, 6-2

Alex de Minaur (11) beat Daniil Medvedev (5), 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3

Novak Djokovic (1) beat Francisco Cerundolo (23), 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

Casper Ruud (7) beat Taylor Fritz (12), 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Alexander Zverev (4) beat Holger Rune (13), 4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-2

