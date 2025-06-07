Tennis

French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Carlos Alcaraz Enters Final After Lorenzo Musetti Retires

Carlos Alcaraz moved within one victory of successfully defending his title at Roland Garros on Friday, as Lorenzo Musetti retired during their semi-final match. The 22-year-old Spaniard was leading Musetti 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-0, 2-0 when Musetti ended the match after two hours and 25 minutes. At 0-5 in the third set, Musetti called for the physiotherapist to receive treatment for his left upper leg.