French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Carlos Alcaraz Enters Final After Lorenzo Musetti Retires

Winner Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, and Italy's Lorenzo Musetti greet each other after the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti reacts during the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti serves against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.