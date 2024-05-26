French Open 2024 Underway; New Retractable Roof Atop Court Suzanne Lenglen Inaugurated

The new roof over Suzanne Lenglen court is seen ahead of first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2024. Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

The new roof over Suzanne Lenglen court is seen ahead of first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2024. Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias