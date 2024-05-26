Former French athletic champion Marie-Jose Perec, left, talks with titleholder Poland's Iga Swiatek during the draw for the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium. AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Former French athletic champion Marie-Jose Perec, left, talks with titleholder Poland's Iga Swiatek during the draw for the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium. AP Photo/Thibault Camus