The world no. 1 Iga Swiatek will start her French Open 2024 campaign with a clash against the French Leolia Jeanjean in the first round on Monday, 27 May 2024 at Philippe Chatrier in Paris. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)
The ace Polish player has won the tournament thrice - in 2020, 2022 and 2023. She will be up against Jeanjean whose best result on the clay is reaching the third round in 2022.
This will be the first occasion that both players will face off against each other. The defending champion Swiatek is the favourite to win the title this year as well. She has an overall 323-71 record and a record of 125-17 on the clay.
She has won four titles this year and is willing to increase the tally in the French Open. She has beaten Angelique Kerber in the Australian Open final, Elena Rybakina in Doha, Maria Sakkari in the Indiana Wells final and Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final.
Live streaming details of the Iga Swiatek Vs Leolia Jeanjean match of the French Open 2024:
When is the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Leolia Jeanjean's first-round match scheduled to be played?
The French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Leolia Jeanjean's first-round match is scheduled for Monday, May 27.
What time will the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Leolia Jeanjean's first-round match begin?
The French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Leolia Jeanjean's first-round match will begin at 4:45 PM IST.
Where will the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Leolia Jeanjean's first-round match be played?
The French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Leolia Jeanjean's first-round match will be played on Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.
Where can you watch the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Leolia Jeanjean's first-round match on TV?
The French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Leolia Jeanjean's first-round match will be telecasted live on TV in India via Sony Sports Network.
Where can you watch live streaming of the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Leolia Jeanjean's first-round match?
In India, you can watch the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Leolia Jeanjean's first-round match on SonyLiv.