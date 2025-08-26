Tennis

Casper Ruud Vs Sebastian Ofner, US Open: Norwegian Cruises Past Ofner In First Round

Casper Ruud eased past Sebastian Ofner 6-1, 6-2, 7-6(5) in the US Open first round, controlling the match with patience and composure as Ofner’s aggressive but erratic play and a wrist injury undermined his challenge. Ruud, who has struggled on hard courts since his 2022 US Open final run, weathered early pressure, converted key break points, and stayed steady in rallies, eventually fending off a late tiebreak surge from the Austrian to secure a routine victory.