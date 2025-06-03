Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul Highlights, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Defending Champion Sails Into Semis

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Tommy Paul of the U.S.A during their quarter-final match of the French Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris. Photo: AP

Carlos Alcaraz made light work of his men's singles quarter-final opponent Tommy Paul in French Open 2025 at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on Tuesday, 3 May. The second-seeded Alcaraz won in straight sets 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 to ease into the last-four stage and strengthen his claim for a second successive title. Catch the highlights and play-by-play updates of the French Open 2025 men's singles quarter-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul, as it happened LIVE UPDATES 3 Jun 2025, 09:09:10 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, Live Score, French Open 2025: When Does Action Begin? The live-action for Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul's quarter-final match of the men's singles match in the French Open 2025 will start at 11:45 pm IST. 3 Jun 2025, 10:45:18 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, Live Score, French Open 2025: How To Watch? The Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul match at the French Open 2025 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also catch the live stream on the FanCode and SonyLIV platforms. 3 Jun 2025, 11:51:59 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, Live Score, French Open 2025: Players On Court Both players are out in the court and are ready for the start of the match. The quarter-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul is set to start in a few minutes. 4 Jun 2025, 12:07:25 am IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, Live Score, French Open 2025: Spaniard Wins First Point The first set started with Carlos Alcaraz winning the first point of Set 1 against Tommy Paul in the quarter-final match of the men's singles in the French Open 2025. 4 Jun 2025, 12:24:51 am IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, Live Score, French Open 2025: Spaniard In Lead Carlos Alcaraz is in the lead in the first set of the quarter-final match of the French Open 2025. Tommy Paul is yet to open his account. Alcaraz has taken a 3-0 lead in the opening set. 4 Jun 2025, 12:51:30 am IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, Live Score, French Open 2025: Spaniard Wins First Set Carlos Alcaraz won the first set of the game against Tommy Paul in the quarterfinal match of the French Open 2025. He won the first set 6-0 and is looking ready to win the next set and eventually the match. 4 Jun 2025, 01:07:44 am IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, Live Score, French Open 2025: Spaniard Wins Second Set Carlos Alcaraz won the second set as well after a thrilling 6-0 win in the first set. He need to win one more set to win this match. He won the second set 6-1. Tommy Paul is having the worst time on the court. 4 Jun 2025, 01:37:23 am IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul Live Score, French Open 2025: Spaniard One Game Away Carlos Alcaraz is serving for the match at 6-0, 6-1, 5-4. He has given Tommy Paul no chance so far and is unlikely to let up at this point. 4 Jun 2025, 01:54:38 am IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul Live Score, French Open 2025: Defending Champ Wins Easy The flawless performance comes to end with a sizzling finish. Carlos Alcaraz produces a near-perfect display to blow away Tommy Paul 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 in the quarter-finals. The Spaniard today showed just how serious is about his title defence and is no doubt a strong contender to win for the second straight year.