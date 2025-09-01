Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Top Eight

Carlos Alcaraz maintained his flawless run at this year’s US Open, defeating big-serving Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 14 minutes to reach the quarter-finals. The top seed was pushed in a tight opening set with no break points on either side, but his composure on serve—holding to love three times—set the tone for another straight-sets victory.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Open: Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after beating Arthur Rinderknech, of France, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

1/9
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech
US Open: Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, right, greets Arthur Rinderknech, of France, after defeating him during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/9
US Open 2025: Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts during his match against Arthur Rinderknech, of France, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/9
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech
US Open 2025: Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Arthur Rinderknech, of France, returns a shot against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/9
US Open Tennis: Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz
US Open Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Arthur Rinderknech, of France, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/9
US Open Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech88888
US Open Tennis: Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Arthur Rinderknech, of France, returns a shot against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/9
US Open 2025: Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, serves against Arthur Rinderknech, of France, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/9
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech
US Open 2025: Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Arthur Rinderknech, of France, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/9
US Open Tennis Championships: Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz
US Open Tennis Championships: Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Arthur Rinderknech, of France, returns a shot against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/9
US Open Tennis Championships: Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech
US Open Tennis Championships: Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Arthur Rinderknech, of France, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Announces Record-Breaking Prize Pool

  2. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  3. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

  4. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  5. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Top Eight

  2. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic And Taylor Fritz Set Up Flushing Meadows Clash

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Books Last Eight Spot, Marketa Vondrousova Stuns Elena Rybakina

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2025: World No. 1 Sails Into Quarter-finals

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maratha Quota Activist Vows To Continue Hunger Strike, Declares He Would “Face Bullets” Rather Than Yield

  2. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  3. FIR Lodged Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra Over Objectionable Remarks About Amit Shah

  4. Crime Rate Drops In Delhi: Rape, Robbery, And Molestation Cases See Significant Decline

  5. Day In Pics: August 31, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  3. Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

  4. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  5. Israel Expands Strikes Hezbollah Sites in Lebanon Hit, Houthi Rebel PM Killed in Yemen

Latest Stories

  1. Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

  2. WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment

  3. UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card Out for September 6–7 Exam

  4. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  5. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  6. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  7. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  8. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission