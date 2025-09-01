Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Top Eight

Carlos Alcaraz maintained his flawless run at this year’s US Open, defeating big-serving Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 14 minutes to reach the quarter-finals. The top seed was pushed in a tight opening set with no break points on either side, but his composure on serve—holding to love three times—set the tone for another straight-sets victory.