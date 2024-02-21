Tennis

ATP Ranking: Sumit Nagal Drops Out of Top 100 After Losing 16 Points

In 2023, the same week, Nagal earned 41 ranking points by reaching the semifinals of the Chennai Challenger as a qualifier. In 2024, he lost 16 points and drops out of top 100 in latest ATP Rankings

February 21, 2024

India's Sumit Nagal in action during his singles quarter-final match against Australia's Adam Walton at the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 2024 on Friday, February 16 at KSLTA Stadium. (Photo: Bengaluru Open)
India's top singles player Sumit Nagal dropped out of the top 100 after losing 16 points from his kitty, resulting in him sliding three spots to 101 in the latest ATP rankings. (More Tennis News)

Last year in the same week, Nagal had earned 41 ranking points by reaching the semifinals of the Chennai Challenger as a qualifier. He was defending those points and could earn only 25 in Bengaluru last week.

Nagal had become one of the few Indian tennis players to crack the top-100 following his tremendous show in Chennai where he won his fifth Challenger-level title.

India's next best singles player, Ramkumar Ramanathan, gained 42 places to get to 420 and was followed by Sasikumar Mukund (457, -20), S D Prajwal Dev (595) and Digvijay Pratap Singh (623, -11).

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger: Nagal Loses Semi-Final In Straight Sets

Nagal is competing in the Pune Challenger this week. He is scheduled to take on Niki Poonacha in the second round on Thursday.

In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna continued to be world number one player and was followed by Yuki Bhambri (60, +1), N Sriram Balaji (80, -1), Vijay Sundar Prashanth (81, +1), Saketh Myneni (89, +16) and Anirudh Chandrasekar (94, -4).

