India's Sumit Nagal in action during his singles quarter-final match against Australia's Adam Walton at the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 2024 on Friday, February 16 at KSLTA Stadium. (Photo: Bengaluru Open)

India's Sumit Nagal in action during his singles quarter-final match against Australia's Adam Walton at the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 2024 on Friday, February 16 at KSLTA Stadium. (Photo: Bengaluru Open)