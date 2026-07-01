No Wimbledon Scars! Anisimova Shrugs Off Past Final Heartbreak, Cruises Past Historic Qualifier In Return

Amanda Anisimova Vs Lina Gjorcheska Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Sixth seed Anisimova beat qualifier Lina Gjorcheska 6-3, 6-2 to make a roaring return to Wimbledon. Competing at SW19 for the first time since her double-bagel loss to Iga Swiatek in last year's final, the 24-year-old showed no mental scars. She struck 17 winners and won 83% of her first-serve points to wrap up in just 61 minutes. A dominant win for the American, but the match held historic significance for her opponent. At 31 years and 330 days old, Gjorcheska became the oldest woman to make a Grand Slam debut since 1971 (35-year-old Francoise Repoux at the French Open), as well as the first player from North Macedonia to feature in a Major singles main draw. Ultimately, nerves and double faults doomed her outing. Next, Anisimova faces 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who defeated Petra Marcinko 7-6(4), 6-4, in an all-American blockbuster. See the best photos from the Anisimova vs Gjorcheska tennis match:

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Amanda Anisimova Vs Lina Gjorcheska Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Amanda Anisimova of the United States reacts during the women's singles match against Lina Gjorcheska of North Macedonia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Amanda Anisimova Vs Lina Gjorcheska Wimbledon tennis 2026
Amanda Anisimova of the United States reacts during the women's singles match against Lina Gjorcheska of North Macedonia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Amanda Anisimova Vs Lina Gjorcheska Wimbledon 2026
Amanda Anisimova of the United States plays a return to Lina Gjorcheska of North Macedonia during their women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon 2026 tennis
Amanda Anisimova of the United States plays a return to Lina Gjorcheska of North Macedonia during their women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon tennis highlights
Amanda Anisimova of the United States uses a towel to wipe her face during the women's singles match against Lina Gjorcheska of North Macedonia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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