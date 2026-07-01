No Wimbledon Scars! Anisimova Shrugs Off Past Final Heartbreak, Cruises Past Historic Qualifier In Return
Amanda Anisimova Vs Lina Gjorcheska Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Sixth seed Anisimova beat qualifier Lina Gjorcheska 6-3, 6-2 to make a roaring return to Wimbledon. Competing at SW19 for the first time since her double-bagel loss to Iga Swiatek in last year's final, the 24-year-old showed no mental scars. She struck 17 winners and won 83% of her first-serve points to wrap up in just 61 minutes. A dominant win for the American, but the match held historic significance for her opponent. At 31 years and 330 days old, Gjorcheska became the oldest woman to make a Grand Slam debut since 1971 (35-year-old Francoise Repoux at the French Open), as well as the first player from North Macedonia to feature in a Major singles main draw. Ultimately, nerves and double faults doomed her outing. Next, Anisimova faces 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who defeated Petra Marcinko 7-6(4), 6-4, in an all-American blockbuster. See the best photos from the Anisimova vs Gjorcheska tennis match:
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