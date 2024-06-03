Tennis

Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Open 2024 Match

The winner of Alexander Zverev vs Holger Rune will complete the men's singles quarter-finals line-up at the French Open 2024. Here's all you need to know about the fourth-round match - telecast details, date and time, venue, head-to-head record, etc.

Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024, Paris, AP Photo
Germany's Alexander Zverev walks to the baseline during his second-round match of the French Open against Belgium's David Goffin at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France on May 30, 2024. Photo: Aurelien Morissard/AP
info_icon

Alexander Zverev remains legally innocent and continues to chase his elusive Grand Slam dream. Tonight, the German tennis star faces Holger Rune of Denmark for a place in the quarter-finals of the French Open 2024. Expect a high-octane clash at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

Here's all you need to know about the men's singles fourth-round match:

Preview

Alexander Zverev, who is facing a trial over domestic abuse allegations, survived a five-set thriller against Tallon Griekspoor in the third round. The German fourth seed trailed by a double break at 4-1 in the deciding set, but pulled off a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10-3) win over the 26th seed from the Netherlands.

Zverev, 27, started his latest clay court sojourn with a victory over 14-time champion Rafael Nadal [6-3, 7-6(7-5), 6-3] then beat David Goffin [7-6(7-4), 6-2, 6-2]. Now, the reigning Italian Open champion will play a fourth-round match for the seventh successive time -- winning the last three.

But in 13th seed Holger Rune, Zverev will face probably the biggest challenge yet here. The 21-year-old Dane dismissed Briton Dan Evans [6-4, 6-4, 6-4] then outsmarted Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (10-7). In the third round, the 21-year-old beat Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia 7-5, 6-1, 7-6(7-2).

Competing in the fourth French Open tournament, a win tonight will help the youngster qualify for his third successive quarter-final.

Head-to-head

Zverev and Rune have met only once in their pro career with the latter winning 6-3, 6-2 at BMW Open 2022 in Munich, also a clay event. Rune was only 18 then.

Telecast and match details

When is the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune fourth-round match?

The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune fourth-round match is scheduled for Monday, 3 June 2024. The match is expected to start at 11:45 pm IST, after the Novak Djokovic vs Francisco Cerundolo clash.

Where will the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune fourth-round match be played?

The Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune, French Open 2024 match will be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Where can you watch the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune' fourth-round match?

The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune’s fourth-round match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming is available on the SonyLiv (both app and website).

Elsewhere...

The 123rd edition of the French Open can watch one -- Eurosport (in more than 50 countries, including England), CCTV (China), Nine (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), CJ Media (South Korea), ESPN (Latin America), BeIn Sports (North Africa, Middle East, Asia), SuperSport and Canal+ (Sub-Saharan Africa), Wowow (Japan), RDS (Canada), etc.

