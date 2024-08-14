Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Table Tennis Singles Medallists - In Pics

The table tennis tournaments at Paris Olympic Games 2024 saw a total of 175 TT players, with an equal split between men and women, compete across five medal events (two per gender and one mixed). The two singles medal events - men's and women's - were scheduled from 27 July to 4 August at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. China snared both gold medals on offer, with Fan Zhendong winning the men's title and Chen Meng annexing the women's singles crown.