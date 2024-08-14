Gold medalist China's Fan Zhendong, center, silver medalist Sweden's Truls Moregard, left, and bronze medalist France's Felix Lebrun pose during the medal ceremony of table tennis at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medalist China's Fan Zhendong poses during the medal ceremony of table tennis at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist Sweden's Truls Moregard poses during the medal ceremony of table tennis at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medalist France's Felix Lebrun poses during the medal ceremony of table tennis at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medalist China's Chen Meng, center, silver medalist China's Sun Yingsha, left, and bronze medalist Japan's Hina Hayata pose for the photographers during the medal ceremony of the women's singles table tennis at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
China's Chen Meng poses with the gold medal after defeating China's Sun Yingsha in the women's singles gold medal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medalist Japan's Hina Hayata poses during the medal ceremony of the women's singles table tennis at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.