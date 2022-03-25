Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Swiss Open 2022 Badminton: Saina Nehwal Exits After Losing In Second Round

Saina Nehwal won the first game 21-17 against Kisona Selvaduray of Malaysia before losing the next two games with identical scores of 21-13.

Saina Nehwal had outplayed Yaelle Hoyaux in her opening round fixture at Swiss Open 2022 Badminton. BAI

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 12:54 pm

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal exited the Swiss Open after losing her women's singles second round to lower-ranked Kisona Selvaduray of Malaysia in Basel. (More Badminton News)

The 23rd-ranked Indian could not maintain the consistency she showed in the first game to lose 21-17, 13-21, 13-21 against her 64th-ranked opponent on Thursday night.

However, four of her compatriots, including double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and World Championships silver winner Kidambi Srikanth, progressed to the quarterfinals of their respective events.

Tags

Sports Badminton Saina Nehwal Kisona Selvaduray Malaysia Swiss Open 2022 Swiss Open 2022 Badminton PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth Basel
